Ewan McGregor Wants Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 to Go Back to the Clone Wars

Obi-Wan Kenobi star Ewan McGregor is still hopeful for a second season of the Star Wars series — and he knows at least one part of the Star Wars universe he wants to explore. During an appearance at L.A. Comic-Con, McGregor explained that there’s a lot of story that could be explored for the Jedi Master between the end of Obi-Wan Kenobi and when Alec Guinness’ version of the character comes into play, but he specifically said that one of the things he’d really like to explore in the Star Wars universe would take things back a little further to the Clone Wars.

“There’s a couple of things,” McGregor said when asked what he’d like to do in the Star Wars universe. “I’d quite like to wear that armor. I was speaking to someone earlier form the Clone Wars. I think that’s something I would enjoy.”

Going back to the Clone Wars era would require the Obi-Wan Kenobi series to go back in time a bit — the first season of Obi-Wan Kenobi takes place after Clone Wars and ten years before Star Wars: A New Hope with the series following the Jedi Master as he worked to rescue a young Princess Leia — but McGregor also said that he wouldn’t mind whatever was necessary for the digital de-aging process in order to explore that story.

“I don’t care, I’ll do it,” he said. “And that way, Hayden [Christensen] and I can really get back together again.”

McGregor has previously been open about wanting the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series to get a second season. Just last month, the actor said he hoped he’d get a chance to do another season of the series and at that time also commented that he felt that there was plenty of story to explore between the series and A New Hope. McGregor has also previously expressed interest in returning to portray Obi-Wan more broadly — something that might ultimately make more sense for a Clone Wars-set story than simply backtracking to that for a second season of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. In terms of Star Wars chronology, the Clone Wars takes place between Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, both of which are well before Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season or years. I had to lie about that and I’m not lying about this now,” McGregor said previously. “I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one.’ Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it’s out and people like it, which I’m very, very pleased about. I love doing it. I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know. I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So, there’s time to tell more stories in there.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is streaming on Disney+.