Funko's Exclusive Star Wars Bounty Hunter Pop Collection Adds 4-LOM

Funko has crossed the halfway point with their Star Wars Bounty Hunter collection of Pop figures, adding 4-LOM to the lineup. The protocol droid-turned-bounty hunter joins Boba Fett, Bossk, and IG-88 in a special collection that will eventually include seven figures. Once complete, the figures can connect together to form a large recreation of the Darth Vader "no disintegrations" bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back where he promises a reward for finding the Millennium Falcon.

The Star Wars Bounty Hunters Collection of Funko Pops are all GameStop exclusives that you can pre-order right here while they last. The If any of the figures are sold out you can always grab them here on eBay. You're probably safe with the 4-LOM Pop figure, but Boba Fett is going to be another story. Keep in mind that GameStop has a Spend $75 and Save $10, Spend $150 and Save $20 sale going on for a limited time.

Note that Funko also has two Marvel-themed series going that are similar to the Bounty Hunter collection. These include the Avengers Victory Shawarma series and Year of the Shield. Both of these collections are exclusive to Amazon and can be shopped via the links below.

You can keep tabs on all of the biggest Funko Pop drops right here. Some recent headlines include:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.