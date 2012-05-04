Captain America Is The Next Funko Pop In the Avengers Victory Shawarma Series

Funko's Marvel Pop figure series based on the victory shawarma post-credits scene in the original 2012 Avengers film is nearly complete! Captain America is the fourth release in what will eventually be a six Pop figure collection.

The Pop figure features Steve Rogers in his Cap outfit, with a table covered in shawarma and a floor covered with various bits of wreckage from the battle. Pre-orders for the figure are live here on Amazon (exclusive) for $19.99 with a release date set for August 19th.

You can shop the entire Avengers shawarma Funko Pop figure series here on Amazon. Previous releases in the wave include Bruce Banner, Tony Stark, and Hawkeye. When all of the figures are combined they will form a large set piece based on the scene from the movie.

Note that Funko has a second Amazon exclusive series of Marvel Pop figures going right now dubbed "Year of the Shield". Funko and Marvel explain that the series is designed to "celebrate heroes who wield shields to protect the innocent from villains whether they appear in the Marvel comics, movies, or both."

Bucky Barnes holding Cap's shield as the Winter Soldier in the 2014 Captain America: The Winter Soldier film kicked off the collection and it was followed by Red Guardian from the comics. The series will eventually include 8 Pop figures. You can shop the Year of the Shield collection here on Amazon.

You can keep tabs on the latest Funko Pop releases right here.

