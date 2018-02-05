‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Features Han Solo’s Gold Dice

The first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story released today on Good Morning America and the trailer included an easily-missed Eater egg that referenced Han Solo‘s role in the Star Wars saga.

The trailer includes a shot of Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) driving a vehicle with Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) riding shotgun. If you look closely you’ll notice a pair of golden dice hanging from the vehicle between the two of them.

These dice have followed Solo throughout his story in the Star Wars universe. They first appeared in the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. They recently took a new meaning thanks to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. In that film, Luke Skywalker took the dice from the Falcon‘s cockpit as a reminder of his friend and handed a force-projected version of the dice to Leia when he appeared on Crait.

Han Solo used these dice in a game of Corellian Spike Sabacc to win the Millennium Falcon away from Lando Calrissian (Sabacc is a popular card game in the Star Wars universe, and Corellian Spike is a variant the makes use of two six-sided dice). Solo hung the dice in the cockpit as a lucky charm.

This trailer seems to suggest that Solo had the dice as a lucky charm prior to winning the Falcon. Could they be weighted? And could we see that game of Corellian Spike with Lando (Donald Glover) take place in Solo: A Star Wars Story? Fans will have to wait until Memorial Day to find out.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.

The next installment of the core Star Wars series, Star Wars: Episode IX, opens December 20, 2019.