Family Guy Teases New Star Wars Crossover After 16 Years

16 years later, Family Guy is finally teasing a new Star Wars crossover coming our way soon. Family Guy is back in action on Fox this Spring with brand new episodes of Season 24 of the animated series, but there are still lots of new things to expect from the franchise. We have seen the animated series branch out with new specials and even a spin-off series now in the works in the last couple of years, and it seems like a new Star Wars event is planned as one of these outings.

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Laugh It Up, Fuzzball: The Family Guy Trilogy is arguably the biggest release Family Guy has ever done as three TV specials adapted Star Wars‘ first three films through a hilarious new lens. It’s been 16 years since that trilogy ended with no signs of potential other crossovers, but that’s all changed with a new tease from Hulu setting up something special to celebrate the upcoming release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu later this month. Check out the tease for the next Family Guy and Star Wars crossover below.

Family Guy Teases The Mandalorian & Grogu Crossover

Courtesy of Hulu / 20th Television Animation

“The Force is strong on Spooner Street. Stay tuned to find out why,” Hulu teased fans as part of a grander celebration for Star Wars‘ May the Fourth fan holiday event (which in the past has been celebrated with franchises like The Simpsons). It’s yet to be revealed what the extent of this crossover is going to entail, but it will likely drop around the same time that The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22nd. This could be anything from a short promo bringing the franchises together to a potential exclusive Hulu special like we’ve gotten during the holidays.

This is a big deal either way as Family Guy has not really touched the Star Wars franchise in a significant way since 2010. Their previous Star Wars crossover parody spanned three TV specials and adapted A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. These specials not only referenced previous jokes that Family Guy had made about Star Wars such as the title for the third special being “Something, Something, Something Dark Side,” and still remains some of the best science-fiction material ever seen in the animated series’ history.

Why Has Family Guy Avoided Star Wars for 16 Years?

Courtesy of 20th Television Animation

Both Star Wars and Family Guy fans alike loved the parody trilogy when each special aired, but that was the final time that the two had crossed paths. It was a joke made during the final special that had Peter confirm that the show wasn’t going to even attempt to parody any of the prequel films, and the franchise has stayed true to that sentiment even after all these years and multiple other Star Wars film and TV releases later. But it was due to a tough relationship with Disney at the time.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane had gone on record many years ago that it was tougher to deal with Disney after they had acquired LucasFilm, but it seems like things have been patched up in the decade since now that both Family Guy and Star Wars are under the same umbrella. This upcoming crossover likely won’t be as elaborate as those full parodies, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

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