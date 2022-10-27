Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Former Walmart Exclusives On Sale Now
Hasbro's big Star Wars news yesterday was the debut of the Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber, but they also opened up pre-orders for former Walmart exclusives at additional retailers. If you haven't picked up one of the figures in the list below, here's your chance. Note that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout.
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artoo-Deeto (R2-D2) Sensorscope 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Gunner 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial Stormtrooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard Helder Spinoza 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Incinerator Trooper and Grogu 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Imperial Stormtrooper and E-Web Cannon 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Ahsoka Tano and Grogu 3 3/4-Inch Action Figures – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Bespin Security Guard Isdam Edian 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Exclusive / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
You can check out more Star Wars The Vintage Collection exclusive offerings here at Walmart. You can keep tabs on our Hasbro section for more Star Wars reveals. Some recent Star Wars headlines include the following:
