Hasbro’s NYCC 2019 Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Figures and Props Are Live

It seems as though the enormous Star Wars Triple Force Friday event last week wasn’t big enough to hold all of Hasbro’s new additions to The Black Series and The Vintage Collection. Several new figures along with a new electronic helmet were announced at New York Comic Con yesterday, and went up for pre-order today. The breakdown of new items with pre-order links looks like this:

Note that collectors can purchase many of the non-exclusive figures in wave sets. The Black Series wave can be ordered here. The Vintage Collection wave can be ordered here. As for the Triple Force Friday releases, our master list has all of the info you need.

On a related note, one of the most popular releases during the Star Wars Triple Force Friday event last week was the Luke Skywalker Red 5 X-Wing Fighter. It’s a Fan Channel exclusive that sold out via Best Buy and Hasbro Pulse, but you can now grab one here at Entertainment Earth for $99.99 with free shipping slated for December. Odds are it will sell out there as well, so grab one while you can.

The Vintage Collection X-Wing is compatible with 3.75-inch Star Wars figures and features landing gear, a hinged cockpit canopy, adjustable wings, and a mini projectile launcher. It also features details like weathered paintwork and interior cockpit deco.

