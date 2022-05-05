The Black Series Figrin D'an Figure Revealed For Star Wars Day 2022 (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Not surprisingly, Hasbro has a big plans for their Star Wars The Black Series and The Vintage Collection lineups for Star Wars Day / May the 4th 2022. One of those figures is the Black Series Figrin D'an, and ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look. We also have details on when you'll be able to pre-order this figure along with the rest of Hasbro's Star Wars Day releases.

Figrin D'an was the frontman for the all-Bith Cantina band "The Modal Nodes" in A New Hope. He's was skilled with a wide range of instruments, though he was partial to the the Kloo Horn. His play style with the instrument earned him the nickname "Fiery" Figrin.

The Figrin D'an Black Series figure is 6-inch scale and comes with three instrument accessories – including the aforementioned Kloo Horn. Pre-orders will be available starting tomorrow, May 5th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. It's a standard release, and should be available to order here at Entertainment Earth at launch time priced at $24.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout). It is expected to arrive in the Spring of 2023, and you won't be charged until it ships. Note that the Figrn D'an The Vintage Collection figure launched back in April as part of a huge Fan First Wednesday drop. You can find all of the details about these releases right here.

The Figrin D'an figure will be one of many Black Series and Vintage Collection releases that Hasbro will have on tap for Star Wars Day / Revenge of the Fifth. When Hasbro's Star Wars Day livestream concludes, we will update this article with a full list of releases that will be available to pre-order on May 5th at 10am PST / 1pm EST. Stay tuned. UPDATE: Details on all of Hasbro's Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection Star Wars Day drops can be found here.

You can keep tabs on all of the product reveals for Star Wars Day 2022 right here. New details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series and more can be found here.