Hasbro Reveals Star Wars SDCC 2025 Exclusive and New Pre-Orders

Hasbro’s Star Wars stream for June 13th was jam-packed with awesome new releases with highlights that included a Vintage Collection Darth Vader TIE Advanced vehicle, new Halloween Edition figures, and a fantastic Black Series Anakin vs Obi Wan set that will be available to very lucky collectors for San Diego Comic-Con 2025. Below you will find details on all 9 of the items revealed today, noting that 5 of them will go up for pre-order starting on June 16th at 10am ET / 1pm ET. Direct retailer links will be added after the launch, but you can expect pre-orders for many of the items to go live here at Entertainment Earth at that time unless otherwise indicated.

Upcoming Star Wars Releases From Hasbro / Quick View

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced Ship – June 16th

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper 4-Pack – June 16th

Star Wars: The Black Series The Ronin Figure – June 16th

Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi Temple Guard Figure – June 16th

Star Wars: The Black Series Barriss Offee Figure – June 16th

Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Royal Guard (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025

Star Wars: The Black Series Dathomir Witch (Halloween Edition) Figure – Fall 2025

Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker & Obi-Wan Kenobi Figures – SDCC 2025

Read on for more details and a gallery of images for each figure.

Star Wars Black Series and TVC Pre-Orders For June 16th

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Darth Vader’s Tie Advanced / $139.99 / Fall 2025 / Hasbro Pulse Exclusive (Pre-order June 16 at 1 PM ET): This 3.75-inch scale vehicle and action figure set, based on Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced from Star Wars: A New Hope, features an intricate cockpit, authentic sculpt, sleek deco, and an interchangeable “damaged” wing panel. It includes a poseable Darth Vader (TIE Advanced) figure with alternate hands, an unlit hilt, and his red Lightsaber. The packaging is nostalgic, calling back to the original Kenner TIE Advanced release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Snowtrooper 4-Pack / $54.99 / Summer 2025 / Hasbro Pulse Exclusive (Pre-order June 16 at 1 PM ET): These 3.75-inch scale figures are inspired by snowtroopers from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This troop-building pack includes removable backpacks, 4 blaster accessories, and 2 heavy blaster accessories, all with premium detail and design.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Ronin / $24.99 / Fall 2025 (Pre-order June 16 at 1 PM ET) Fan Channel Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: This 6-inch scale figure is inspired by Star Wars: Visions animated series on Disney+. It features premium design and deco with multiple articulation points and comes with a character-inspired accessory for dynamic posing.

Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi Temple Guard / $24.99 / Fall 2025 (Pre-order June 16 at 1 PM ET) See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: Inspired by the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this 6-inch scale figure features premium design and deco with multiple articulation points and includes one accessory for posing.

Star Wars: The Black Series Barriss Offee / $24.99 / Fall 2025 (Pre-order June 16 at 1 PM ET) Fan Channel Exclusive – See at Entertainment Earth and Amazon: This 6-inch scale figure is inspired by Barriss Offee from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. It boasts premium design and deco with multiple articulation points and comes with one accessory.

Upcoming Star Wars Exclusives

Star Wars: The Black Series Night Trooper (Halloween Edition) / $24.99 / Fall 2025 / Walmart Exclusive: This 6-inch scale figure features “mummified” deco and multiple articulation points for posing. It comes in Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette.

Star Wars: The Black Series Imperial Royal Guard (Halloween Edition) / $24.99 / Fall 2025 / Target Exclusive: This 6-inch scale figure has glow-in-the-dark deco and multiple articulation points. It’s packaged in Halloween-inspired purple, black, and orange colors.

Star Wars: The Black Series Dathomir Witch (Halloween Edition) / $24.99 / Fall 2025 / Amazon and Fan Channel retail: This 6-inch scale figure features traditional “witchy” deco and multiple articulation points. It is presented in Halloween-inspired packaging with a purple, black, and orange color palette.

Star Wars: The Black Series Anakin Skywalker & Obi-Wan Kenobi / $109.99 / 2025 San Diego Comic-Con (exclusive at Hasbro booth #3213, limited quantities on HasbroPulse.com after): This 6-inch action figure 2-pack is detailed to look like Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. It includes their Lightsabers, swinging and clash effects, a two-part stand designed like Mustafar with an additional lava piece, and interchangeable Force hands.