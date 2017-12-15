Hot Toys’ ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Praetorian Guard Figure Is a Stunner

Of all the sixth scale figures Hot Toys could release based on Star Wars: The Last Jedi, we were most excited about the Praetorian Guard. That glossy red samurai-style armor looks badass - and you just knew that it would translate well as a Hot Toys figure. Well, the Hot Toys Praetorian Guard figure has been fully unveiled, and it certainly doesn't disappoint.

The figure will be available in two flavors based on the weapons that they carry. One version includes a single blade and two blades that can be attached together to form a double blade. The second version includes whip staffs and a heavy blade. Both figures will be available to order from Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, November 20th. When they go live, the figures will be available to order here. Check out the full list of features below.

• Authentic and detailed likeness of Praetorian Guard in Star Wars: The Last Jedi

• Two (2) newly developed interchangeable helmets

• Specially applied glossy red colored painting on armor

• Approximately 30 cm tall

• Newly developed body with over 30 points of articulations

• Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

• One (1) pair of hands for holding weapons

• Two (2) pairs of gesturing hands

Costume:

• One (1) newly designed Praetorian Guard armor with 10 individual arm armor plates on both arms

• One (1) newly developed red colored leather-like base layer

• One (1) pair of leather-like black colored pants

• One (1) pair of red boots

Weapons Version 1:

• One (1) whip staff

• One (1) whip staff (extended mode)

• One (1) heavy blade

Weapons Version 2:

• One (1) single blade

• Two (2) blades (can be attached together as double blade)