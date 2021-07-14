Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Figure With Throne Debuts From Hot Toys
Hot Toys randomly dropped a bunch of new sixth scale Marvel figures today, including a Black and Gold Suit Spider-Man from No Way Home, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Iron Strange (Concept Series). However, the best release of the bunch is arguably this new Boba Fett figure based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. He's depicted in his repainted armor, and comes as a standalone figure or as part of a set with throne.
The standard figure features a detailed Mandalorian helmet and armor, jetpack, a flamethrower effect, a fibercord whip, a blaster, a rifle, and display base. The throne is included in a special set along with a head sculpt of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. A special edition of both the standalone figure and throne set will include a Razor Crest hologram and "Boba Fett's Star Ship" hologram.
Pre-order and price details for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Hot Toys releases haven't been announced, though they are expected to arrive here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, July 14th. The Marvel figures that Hot Toys released today are also expected to go up for pre-order today. A full list of features can be found below followed by a gallery of images.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- One (1) meticulously crafted helmeted head with articulated rangefinder
- Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories
- Body with over 30 points of articulations
- Approximately 30 cm tall
- Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pistol holding right hand
- One (1) gesture right hand
Costume:
- One (1) Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects
- One (1) pair of brownish red gauntlets with weathering effects
- One (1) grayish black colored long sleeves shirt
- One (1) brown belt with pistol holster
- One (1) brown-black colored roped belt
- One (1) pair of brownish black colored pants
- One (1) pair of black colored boots
- One (1) yellow right knee guard with weathering effects
Weapons:
- One (1) blaster
- One (1) rifle
Accessories:
- One (1) jetpack with distressed effects
- One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)
- One (1) fibercord whip
- Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate
- The 1/6th scale Throne Collectible specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Throne in Star Wars: The Mandalorian
- Specially applied multi-layered painting with weathering effects and natural stone texture
- Approximately 34cm L x 16cm W x 20.5cm H
Special Accessories for Collectible Set Edition:
- One (1) newly painted head sculpt of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett
- Highly-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:
- One (1) Razor Crest hologram
- One (1) Boba Fett’s Star Ship hologram
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.