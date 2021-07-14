Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Figure With Throne Debuts From Hot Toys

Hot Toys randomly dropped a bunch of new sixth scale Marvel figures today, including a Black and Gold Suit Spider-Man from No Way Home, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Iron Strange (Concept Series). However, the best release of the bunch is arguably this new Boba Fett figure based on his appearance in Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+. He's depicted in his repainted armor, and comes as a standalone figure or as part of a set with throne.

The standard figure features a detailed Mandalorian helmet and armor, jetpack, a flamethrower effect, a fibercord whip, a blaster, a rifle, and display base. The throne is included in a special set along with a head sculpt of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett. A special edition of both the standalone figure and throne set will include a Razor Crest hologram and "Boba Fett's Star Ship" hologram.

Pre-order and price details for the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Boba Fett Hot Toys releases haven't been announced, though they are expected to arrive here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, July 14th. The Marvel figures that Hot Toys released today are also expected to go up for pre-order today. A full list of features can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

One (1) meticulously crafted helmeted head with articulated rangefinder

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 30 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including:

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hands

One (1) pistol holding right hand

One (1) gesture right hand

Costume:

One (1) Boba Fett’s Mandalorian armor and vest with distressed effects

One (1) pair of brownish red gauntlets with weathering effects

One (1) grayish black colored long sleeves shirt

One (1) brown belt with pistol holster

One (1) brown-black colored roped belt

One (1) pair of brownish black colored pants

One (1) pair of black colored boots

One (1) yellow right knee guard with weathering effects

Weapons:

One (1) blaster

One (1) rifle

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack with distressed effects

One (1) flamethrower effect accessory (attachable to gauntlet)

One (1) fibercord whip

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

The 1/6th scale Throne Collectible specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Throne in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Specially applied multi-layered painting with weathering effects and natural stone texture

Approximately 34cm L x 16cm W x 20.5cm H

Special Accessories for Collectible Set Edition:

One (1) newly painted head sculpt of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett

Highly-accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles, and skin texture

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Exclusive Bonus Accessories for Special Edition:

One (1) Razor Crest hologram

One (1) Boba Fett’s Star Ship hologram

