Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Lashes Out At Disney Over Changing Boba Fett Ship's Name

Star Wars actor Mark Austin is lashing out at Disney over the recent report that Disney and LEGO were renaming Boba Fett's iconic starship for new toy sets. Boba Fett's ship (which used to be Jango Fett's ship) went by the name of "Slave I"; however, now the ship is being renamed "Boba Fett's Starship". LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen spoke on the matter, saying: "Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name]. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore."

Well, plenty of Star Wars fans have expressed frustration that Disney is simply pandering to woke culture by changing the name of Boba Fett's ship. As someone who portrayed Boba Fett onscreen (in George Lucas' Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope), he's particularly unhappy about the change - and he let social media know as much: