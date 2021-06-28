Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Lashes Out At Disney Over Changing Boba Fett Ship's Name
Star Wars actor Mark Austin is lashing out at Disney over the recent report that Disney and LEGO were renaming Boba Fett's iconic starship for new toy sets. Boba Fett's ship (which used to be Jango Fett's ship) went by the name of "Slave I"; however, now the ship is being renamed "Boba Fett's Starship". LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen spoke on the matter, saying: "Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name]. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore."
Well, plenty of Star Wars fans have expressed frustration that Disney is simply pandering to woke culture by changing the name of Boba Fett's ship. As someone who portrayed Boba Fett onscreen (in George Lucas' Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope), he's particularly unhappy about the change - and he let social media know as much:
When applying for personalized plates for my car the DMV would not allow “Slave1“. Okay I understand. Had to try. But I get it.
This #disney idiocy however. Not buying it. Not conforming to the Mouse, no siree. Not gonna happen.
When I was growing up I loved #disney. No more. pic.twitter.com/9076VcIiwN— Mark Anthony Austin (@BobaFettANHSE) June 28, 2021
Here's the statement that Boba Fett actor Mark Anthony Austin put out, regarding Disney changing the name of Boba Fett's ship.
They are not changing the name of the Slave-1. It's just LEGO calling the ship "Boba Fett's Starship" on the packaging to make the set more accessible to casuals who aren't familiar with the name. It's the same with other sets.— HenryLouis21 He/Him (@HenryLouis21) June 28, 2021
Is this really political correctness at work? Or simply Disney and LEGO trying to sell more Boba Fett merchandise, in an easier way.
Exactly. Like they’ve done with many sets before. But they get so hyped up on the false narrative that they look embarrassing.. now he’s trashing Disney so guess he can kiss any hope of a cameo in the BF show or any future projects. What a hill to die on 😒— *SW5 SPOILERS* (@rheehosokawa) June 28, 2021
Really do hope Mark Austin wasn't counting on making any cameo appearances in upcoming Star Wars projects... because that ain't happening now.
And this is why you are the most iconic Bounty Hunter in the Galaxy! You have done well Bounty Hunter. I see you still favor the flamethrower... because they just got burned! pic.twitter.com/IBHNKnCC4W— Darth Vader (@VaderReviews) June 28, 2021
Some people are cheering Mark Austin on for speaking up against Disney.
This is an official guide to Star Wars vessels. And it says Slave 1. So screw what Disney’s trying to do. pic.twitter.com/sNgLyW1Asz— WarMachine138 Anti-Woke Warrior (@killer_bee187) June 28, 2021
Disney is coming to have a hard time arguing against all those "official" Star Wars guides that have been published.
Even the maker says it’s Slave 1 https://t.co/wBkALOP1kp— 🇺🇸O.G.Starwars ⭐️💫 🕉🧘🏻♀️ (@OGStarwarsAB) June 28, 2021
George Lucas named the ship "Slave I," and for a lot of Star Wars fans, that's the only gospel that needs to be spoken.
If they think that's offensive just wait until they hear about who the Imperial Army is based off.— Iᴀɴ◈ (@The_MegaMan) June 28, 2021
Yeah, Disney, you poor innocent babies... There's so much more "controversy" in Star Wars waiting for you...