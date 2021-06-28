Star Wars: Boba Fett Actor Lashes Out At Disney Over Changing Boba Fett Ship's Name

By Kofi Outlaw

Star Wars actor Mark Austin is lashing out at Disney over the recent report that Disney and LEGO were renaming Boba Fett's iconic starship for new toy sets. Boba Fett's ship (which used to be Jango Fett's ship) went by the name of "Slave I"; however, now the ship is being renamed "Boba Fett's Starship". LEGO Star Wars Design Director Jens Kronvold Frederiksen spoke on the matter, saying: "Everybody is [dropping the Slave I name]. It’s probably not something which has been announced publicly but it is just something that Disney doesn’t want to use anymore."

Well, plenty of Star Wars fans have expressed frustration that Disney is simply pandering to woke culture by changing the name of Boba Fett's ship. As someone who portrayed Boba Fett onscreen (in George Lucas' Special Edition of Star Wars: A New Hope), he's particularly unhappy about the change - and he let social media know as much:

Not Conforming To The Mouse

Here's the statement that Boba Fett actor Mark Anthony Austin put out, regarding Disney changing the name of Boba Fett's ship. 

Brand Recognition

Is this really political correctness at work? Or simply Disney and LEGO trying to sell more Boba Fett merchandise, in an easier way. 

Kiss That Cameo Goodbye

Really do hope Mark Austin wasn't counting on making any cameo appearances in upcoming Star Wars projects... because that ain't happening now. 

You Have Done Well Bounty Hunter

Some people are cheering Mark Austin on for speaking up against Disney. 

Official Record Says...

Disney is coming to have a hard time arguing against all those "official" Star Wars guides that have been published. 

The Maker Says:

George Lucas named the ship "Slave I," and for a lot of Star Wars fans, that's the only gospel that needs to be spoken. 

Don't Ask About The Empire

Yeah, Disney, you poor innocent babies... There's so much more "controversy" in Star Wars waiting for you... 

