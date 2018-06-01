Kylo Ren Sneakers Join the Po-Zu ‘Star Wars’ Footwear Line

Po-Zu, makers of high-end, ethically produced footwear, have finally added a unisex Kylo Ren-themed high-top sneaker to their legendary Star Wars shoe collection. In keeping with the majority of the styles in their Star Wars range, Po-Zu kept things subtle and simple with a design that’s inspired by Kylo Ren‘s mask. It doesn’t scream Star Wars, but it’s enough that any Star Wars fan should be able to pick up on the theme right away. From the press release:

“The new sneaker is the latest in the range of co-branded Star Wars footwear to be released by pioneering ethical shoe brand, Po-Zu, under license by Lucasfilm and Disney. The legendary mask, which features prominently in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi, has been adapted to create a high top that is as much a fashion sneaker as a subtle homage to Kylo’s mask in the film.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Kylo Ren high top sneakers are made with an organic cotton canvas upper, a coconut husk and natural latex FootMattress for comfort, and FSC certified Fair Trade rubber soles. You can pre-order a pair right here for £69 ($92) with shipping slated for August. Po-Zu is based in London, but keep in mind that global shipping is free on orders of £75 / $100 US or more (you can toggle USD pricing at the top of the product pages). Otherwise DHL shipping in 1-3 working days runs around $13.

On a related note, Po-Zu recently gave Kylo Ren’s father his own sneaker in Star Wars shoe collection. Again, the design is super simple, but the Corellian Bloodstripe along the side is all it takes to make the connection with Han Solo. Plus, you’re getting a shoe that’s extremely well crafted with sustainable materials and environmentally friendly production processes. They’re also super comfortable thanks to their coconut fiber Foot Mattress design. The Han Solo sneaker is available to pre-order right here for £69 / $92.

You can shop Po-Zu’s entire lineup of Star Wars footwear right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.