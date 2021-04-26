LEGO Star Wars Probe Droid, Darth Vader Helmet, and Scout Trooper Helmet Sets Are Shipping Now

LEGO debuted three new sets in their Star Wars lineup back in March, and those sets begin shipping today, April 26th. The collection includes the Imperial Probe Droid (75306) and helmet sets for Darth Vader (75304) and a Scout Trooper (75305).

All three of the new Star Wars LEGO sets are available to order here on Amazon and here at LEGO.com now. The Vader Helmet is priced at $69.99, the Scout Trooper helmet at $49.99, and the Imperial Probe Droid set at $59.99. Keep in mind that LEGO is offering a free Dots frame with orders over $35 at the moment, but you might want to hold off on a Star Wars LEGO purchase until May 1st. Here's why.

75306 Imperial Probe Droid (683 pieces) / Order at LEGO: Features include posable legs, a "transparent, brick-built pole to ‘suspend’ it above a buildable snowy scene", and an information plaque.

75304 Darth Vader Helmet (834 pieces) / Order at LEGO: Includes a nameplate and a stand. Measures over 8 in. (20 cm) high, 5.5 in. (15 cm) wide and 5.5 in. (14cm) deep.

75305 Scout Trooper Helmet (471 pieces) / Order at LEGO: Includes a nameplate and a stand. Measures 7 in. (18 cm) high, 4.5 in. (11 cm) wide and 4.5 in. (12 cm) deep.

