Star Wars Fans Are Convinced an Underutilized Prequel Character Could’ve Saved the Galaxy

Star Wars is all about finding heroes in unlikely places. Luke Skywalker is a humble farmer living on Tatooine when he crosses paths with Ben Kenobi, a Jedi who must save Princess Leia from the clutches of the Empire. After embracing his Force abilities, Luke helps take down not one but two Death Stars by the time he’s in his early 20s. It’s an impressive accomplishment, but his father, Anakin Skywalker, has him beat, destroying a Trade Federation cruiser at nine years old after Obi-Wan Kenobi and Qui-Gon Jinn rescue him from slavery in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Anakin’s life on Tatooine is rough, but he finds one source of joy: podracing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Being a master engineer, Anakin builds his own pod to race in the Boonta Eve Classic. Not everyone is happy to see him participating, though, as Sebulba tries everything in his power to get rid of the young boy. However, there’s another character present at the podrace in The Phantom Menace that has the attention of the Star Wars fanbase right now. In fact, everyone seems to think he could have saved the galaxy.

Ben Quadinaros Doesn’t Get to Show Off His Skills in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

By entering the Boonta Eve Classic, Anakin is hoping to win his freedom. He has his work cut out for him because the Hutts are running the whole thing, and to ensure the event is exciting, they bring podracers from all over the galaxy to compete. The headliner, of course, is Sebulba, a former slave who never wants to return to that life. To ensure he remains free, Sebulba frequently sabotages his competition. He doesn’t have to do anything to mess with Ben Quadinaros, though, as the Toong podracer loses his engines just as the race is about to kick off. Unable to go ahead, Ben has to watch as Sebulba and Anakin duke it out for the win. The young Force-user comes out on top, but fans can’t help but wonder if things would’ve been different if Ben got his chance.

While most of the posts on social media are jokes, there’s certainly an argument to be made that someone else winning the Boonta Eve Classic would’ve helped the galaxy. Anakin staying on Tatooine means Palpatine doesn’t get his hands on him at a young age, at the very least delaying the Sith Lord’s plan to take over the galaxy. After all, Darth Vader wouldn’t be around to do all the dirty work. Unfortunately, Ben’s pod can’t get the job done, but he does lean into his heroic side after losing the biggest race of his life.

Star Wars Gives Ben Quadinaros a Second Chance

A few years after The Phantom Menace, Anakin goes undercover in a podracing ring in the novel Padawan’s Pride by Bryan Q. Miller. He travels to the Moons of Varl to locate a missing Republic spy and runs into a familiar face: Ben. The Toong is working for the Pykes, but he starts to grow uneasy when the racers who lose start disappearing. Anakin eventually reveals his identity to Ben, who doesn’t appreciate being lied to. However, the professional racer lets bygones be bygones when he realizes that his life is in danger. Ben survives the races with some help from Anakin and escapes alongside some other racers.

After getting away from the Pykes, Ben starts a rivalry with Sebulba, potentially because of his appreciation for Anakin. They continue racing during the Clone Wars without a care in the world, as Anakin is lightyears away fighting in the conflict and unable to beat them. It’s unclear what becomes of Ben after that, but he appears on posters in Star Wars Rebels, so his racing career continues during the Empire’s reign. But no matter where Ben ends up, he’s sure to remember Anakin fondly. It’s just a shame that he didn’t get to race against him in The Phantom Menace and prove who the best driver really is.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think Ben Quadinaros winning the Boonta Eve Classic would’ve changed Star Wars? Did you know that he ran into Anakin Skywalker again? Let us know in the comments below!