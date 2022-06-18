LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation Trailer Teaser Released

LEGO and Star Wars are teaming up once again for an all-new special. Since the debut of Disney+, Star Wars fans have been treated to a lot of fun content, including The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special and LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales. Now, everyone's favorite characters from a galaxy far, far away are returning once again for LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation. The original summer-themed special is coming to the streaming service in August, and the official account for Star Wars just shared a teaser and revealed the first official trailer will be coming on Tuesday, June 21st.

"Tune in Tuesday for the debut of the LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation trailer, an Original special, streaming August 5 only on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars wrote. You can check out the teaser below:

Summer Vacation will take place after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will see Rose, Rey, Finn, Poe, and Chewbacca taking a vacation after defeating Emperor Palpatine. They'll discover throughout the special that a number of other Star Wars characters in history have also tried to take vacations... which hasn't always gone well for them. Returning characters for the special will include C-3PO, Lando, Boba Fett, Rey, Poe, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rose, Jabba the Hutt, Anakin Skywalker, Darth Vader, Kylo Ren, Finn, Han Solo, Leia, and Palpatine, as well as Wick Cooper and Valeria from LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures. Additionally, Weird Al Yankovic will be cameoing, voicing a new character named Vic Vankoh.

As for other new Star Wars content, Obi-Wan Kenobi is currently releasing new episodes on Disney+. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith. Joining Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi will be Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Moses Ingram, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell, Benny Safdie, and Vivien Lyra Blair. Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse also return for the series to reprise their roles as Owen and Beru Lars.

Are you excited about The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special? Tell us in the comments!

LEGO Star Wars: Summer Vacation drops on Disney+ on August 5th. The finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi is hitting the streaming site on June 22nd. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include Star Wars: Andor on August 31st, the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian in February 2023, and Star Wars: Ahsoka sometime in 2023.