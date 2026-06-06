4 Years Later, Boba Fett’s Star Wars Future Just Got an Unexpected Lifeline

The launch of Disney+ provided Lucasfilm with a new platform to tell more Star Wars stories and expand the scope of the galaxy far, far away. The studio wasted no time taking full advantage of that opportunity, even reimagining planned spinoff films as TV series. One project that fell under that specific umbrella was The Book of Boba Fett, which chronicled the former bounty hunter’s attempt to rise up the galactic underworld. For decades, Boba has been one of the most popular Star Wars characters, so it made sense for him to be the subject of a project, but The Book of Boba Fett was divisive and there hasn’t been any headway made on a second season. But now, Boba’s on-screen future got a more encouraging update.

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During an appearance at Fan Expo Philadelphia (via Screen Rant), Star Wars actor Jonny Coyne, who plays Imperial warlord Janu Coin, discussed how his involvement with the franchise evolved over time. “They said they were going to put me into [The Mandalorian] Season 4, and maybe a possible Boba Fett episode as well, and then it all went away,” he said. “It all went away, and then the movie happened.”

Could Boba Fett Return In a Future Star Wars Project?

Coyne’s comments are interesting because they indicate at one point, Lucasfilm was considering making The Book of Boba Fett Season 2. It sounds like those conversations didn’t progress as far as The Mandalorian; we know Jon Favreau had written The Mandalorian Season 4, which would have set up developments for Ahsoka Season 2 (so the presence of an Imperial warlord like Coin would have made sense). However, once Lucasfilm decided to pivot to a feature film instead, everything changed, and Coin became one of the main villains in this summer’s The Mandalorian and Grogu.

The Book of Boba Fett works as a self-contained narrative, but the creative team seemingly left the door open for a continuation down the line (see: the mid-credits scene revealing Cobb Vanth’s survival). With Boba now established as the Daimyo of Tatooine, a second season could explore the new challenges he faces in his role, doing his best to keep the citizens of Mos Espa safe (with Vanth providing an assist if needed). The odds of that happening now are low, however, as Disney has changed its output strategy in the aftermath of the peak streaming era ending.

While Lucasfilm will continue to make new content for Disney+ (Maul – Shadow Lord, Ahsoka), streaming series are no longer the priority. Ahsoka Season 2 is the only live-action TV show on the schedule, and there are plenty of feature films in various stages of development. Theoretically, Lucasfilm could look to make a Boba Fett movie, but Disney hasn’t had much success with the streaming-to-theatrical release model over the years (The Mandalorian and Grogu posted the lowest opening of a Disney-era Star Wars movie). The studio would probably be better served pursuing all-new narratives with the films (Star Wars: Starfighter) or figuring out continuations of previous cinematic installments (Rey’s New Jedi Order movie).

It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for Boba Fett. There are still stories to be told in the New Republic era, but Lucasfilm is largely going to be focusing on the confrontation against Grand Admiral Thrawn in Ahsoka. It might be difficult to find an organic place to include Boba Fett there, as he isn’t associated with the New Republic and has his own concerns to worry about on Tatooine. At least as far as on-screen projects go, The Book of Boba Fett might have been the end of the line, but there are other mediums where his story can continue.

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