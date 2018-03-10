Star Wars: Mark Hamill Would “Love” to See Jacob Tremblay Play a Young Luke Skywalker

Star Wars fans were devastated when Luke Skywalker died at the end of The Last Jedi, with the hero becoming one with the Force after pulling off one of the most impressive uses of the mystical energy seen to date. However, just because Luke is presumably gone doesn’t mean fans are ready to move on from the Jedi Master. Many have hoped that we might get a film exploring Luke’s younger days much like Solo: A Star Was Story will do for Han Solo. But who would play a young Luke? Mark Hamill has a suggestion for that.

In a sit down with Variety, Hamill revealed that casting for a hypothetical film would depend on where in Luke’s past the story picked up, but if they were to go back far enough, Jacob Tremblay would be his choice.

“It depends on what point in Luke’s life that you would have him be in the movie,” Hamill said. “Because at first I’m thinking … the whole point of Luke was that he was bored silly with his life. All he was doing was bulls eyeing wamp rats in his T-16. Now, if they could do now where they have five or six plots and you’re cutting around what’s going on all around him and they keep cutting back to a really young Luke, I thought, ‘The one I love is Jacob Tremblay.’”

Tremblay actually isn’t a hugely surprising pick. The young actor who wowed audiences with his role in Room, is a huge Star Wars fan and even geeked out a bit when he had the opportunity to meet Hamill at the premiere of The Book of Henry last year. Of course, for Tremblay to be able to play a young Luke they would have to go pretty far back into the Jedi Master’s history as Tremblay is only 11-years-old.

But Tremblay isn’t the only actor who might be suitable to play a younger Luke Skywalker in a theoretical anthology film. Last fall, Avengers: Infinity War star Sebastian Stan fold a fan at the Rhode Island Comic Con that he would be more than happy to play a young Luke.

“I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I’d be very happy [to play him],” Stan said.

It sounds like Hamill would be happy with Stan playing a younger Luke as well.

“Well everyone is crazy about Sebastian Stan,” Hamill said. “I was flattered … he’s way more handsome than I am.”

The Last Jedi hits Digital HD March 13th and Blu-ray March 27th.

