Mark Hamill Gives Parental Advice on When to Show Your Kids the Star Wars Holiday Special

Mark Hamill is best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, which means he has over 40 years of fun stories and tidbits about the franchise to share. The actor is often answering fan questions about Star Wars on social media, and his response never fails to give us a laugh. In his latest tweet, a fan asked Hamill about the Star Wars Holiday Special, which is infamous among fans. The television event aired during the holidays in 1978 and it was so bad, George Lucas tried to keep it from ever being seen again. Recently, a fan asked Hamill if they should let their child watch the Star Wars Holiday Special, and his reply was hilarious.

“@HamillHimself my 8 yr old asked me what Star Wars I liked the least, Christmas Special was my answer and I got this perplexed look from him 😐 my son wants to know what was your favourite to make from the ones you were in? Also should I let him watch it? #MarkHamill #StarWars,” @damon_c1980 asked.

“Only as punishment,” Hamill replied.

Many fans commented on his post:

“Watch the Rifftrax version. Then it’s fun,” @RanyhynMyrha suggested.

“Pretty sure I’ve repressed all memory of this. I know I saw it, but cannot recall a moment,” @Oldguydoingfor1 added.

“I’ve been laughing for 10 minutes straight and nearly dead from laughter from this tweet. You really ARE the clown prince of crime,” @raajchheda added.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Saturn Awards last year, Star Wars: The Mandalorian showrunner, Jon Favreau, explained that he wants Disney+ to let him tackle his own version of the special.

“I would love to do someday, maybe on Disney+, we’ll do a Holiday Special too. Wouldn’t that be wonderful?” Favreau said. “I gotta pitch that to them. We’ll see. If you wanna see a Holiday Special, let Disney+ know!”

Unfortunately, Lucasfilm is notorious in their treatment of the Star Wars Holiday Special, and it seems like a chapter they want to put behind them. Even Solo: A Star Wars Story co-writer Jon Kasdan admitted that he tried to sneak some callbacks in his film, but they were all cut out.

“Did several versions of this. I like references to the Holiday Special & tried (& failed) to get more in,” Kasdan wrote on Twitter. “One of the frustrating things about making a [Star Wars movie] is that you don’t get to preview for a full audience like other movies & don’t get to test jokes the way you’d like.”

You can currently catch Hamill on the big screen in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is now playing in theaters everywhere.