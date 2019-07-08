Mark Hamill Reveals What the Green Milk From Star Wars: The Last Jedi Tastes Like

Unsurprisingly, Mark Hamill is being delightful on Twitter once again! The Star Wars legend is constantly cracking jokes, answering fan questions, and setting stories straight on various false rumors about the beloved franchise. Recently, he’s been posting images of one color, with a hashtag that goes with it. For example, he posted a red square with #Herring. His most recent color/hashtag post was a green square with #Milk, which is a reference to how Luke Skywalker stays hydrated on Ahch-To in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This caused a fan to ask what the milk tasted like and the actor was quick to answer.

The green milk was just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production.#TrueStory #Yum 😋 https://t.co/1ZHd4Q3HMS — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 7, 2019

“The green milk was just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production. #TrueStory #Yum 😋,” Hamill replied.

There you have it! If you want to taste the Star Wars delicacy yourself, they now serve green (and blue) milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the newest Disney attraction. Their treat is a frozen plant-based blend of coconut and rice milks.

Many fans commented on Hamill’s post:

“Wait. I always thought the milk was BLUE. #WorldShattered,” @JoyTipping wrote.

“I’ll tell you what’s blue TOMORROW!,” Hamill replied. (Before the infamous green milk, Luke was drinking blue milk back on Tatooine.)

“That’s such modern filmmaking to edit the color of the coconut milk in post production instead of just dying it before the shot,” @cmykjester replied.

“It’s probably because they couldn’t get such a dense green otherwise,” @BowieSenseiSan pointed out.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.