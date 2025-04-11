Star Wars Outlaws Teases What’s Next for the Game

Ubisoft has announced a special showing for Star Wars Outlaws which will finally give a new look at what’s coming next for the game. The event begins on Friday, April 18th, and the show will be a world premiere for Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, which is to be the second story pack DLC. The first story DLC, Wild Card, was released in the Fall of 2024, and players have been eager to continue Kay’s journey in a new adventure. The world premiere will give fans a first look at the upcoming DLC and possibly reveal a release date as well. This is not something Star Wars Outlaws players will want to miss.

Star Wars Outlaws was first released on August 30th, giving fans a Star Wars story that followed its rogueish side rather than a Jedi or Sith. It follows Kay Vess and focuses on stealth and smuggling, but players can certainly engage in firefights and dogfights. The first DLC expanded on this story, and the A Pirate’s Fortune DLC will do the same.

Tune in to get a first glimpse at what’s next for Star Wars Outlaws. Join us on April 18th at Star Wars Celebration to learn more. pic.twitter.com/im1MLcB2Rb — Star Wars Outlaws (@StarWarsOutlaws) April 11, 2025

The second DLC for Star Wars Outlaws follows Kay on a new journey. Here is what we know so far, though the world premiere event will likely expand on this knowledge:

“In Star Wars Outlaws: A Pirate’s Fortune, the Trailblazer’s reputation catches up with Kay, as the infamous Hondo Ohnaka needs help to escape a gang of pirates and steal a massive treasure that can return him to his former glory.”

This is set to be the last DLC for Star Wars Outlaws unless Ubisoft makes a surprise announcement during the event. If not, then Kay Vess’ journey may come to an end unless she is featured in a sequel, another game, or has a crossover into the Star Wars cinematic universe. No sequel plans or continuations of Kay’s adventures have been discussed at all beyond the DLCs.