Mark Hamill Sent Autographs to Star Wars Celebration to Surprise Fans

Star Wars Celebration happened in Chicago last week with tons of awesome guests in attendance, however, one important figure in the Star Wars franchise was unable to make an appearance. Do to other work priorities, Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) was unable to attend the con, but he made sure fans knew that he was thinking of them. In a recent Twitter post, Hamill revealed that he sent along some autographed photos of himself to be handed out to a bunch of lucky, unsuspecting fans.

I couldn’t be a part of @SW_Celebration this year, so I sent along a stack of autographed photos to be given to random unsuspecting fans. Thanks to @ThatChrisA for handing them out & for sending some snapshots of their reactions. Here’s a few of my favorites: pic.twitter.com/Cd6YblWptq — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 20, 2019

“I couldn’t be a part of @SW_Celebration this year, so I sent along a stack of autographed photos to be given to random unsuspecting fans. Thanks to @ThatChrisA for handing them out & for sending some snapshots of their reactions. Here’s a few of my favorites,” he wrote. As you can see, he attached some great pictures of happy young fans.

Chris Argyropoulos, a Lucasfilm publicist, was in charge of passing out the photos. Here’s his response to Hamill’s tweet:

“Thanks for posting this AFTER the show otherwise I wouldn’t have made it out alive! Who knew there were so many kids coincidentally named Luke?! Thx for caring so much about your UPFs,” he replied.

Hamill added a couple more tweets with photos, and they’re all equally adorable.

Wish I had more to share, so if you were among the 88 others who got one, send me your picture for my #UPF collection!

Thanking you all in advance, Mar🐫#UPFsAreTheBestFans pic.twitter.com/dV9a0FeQkn — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 20, 2019

All the kids seem happy with their pics, although it’s hard to tell with that pint-sized Kylo who, if he’s anything like my nephew, can be kinda moody. pic.twitter.com/9PsUGgOG7Y — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 20, 2019

In addition to surprising fans with gifts, Hamill was also quick to share a picture of his favorite cosplay from the con.

Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Hamill is still expected to return for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. While the details of his return are being kept under wraps, most fans assume he’ll be back as a Force ghost, much like Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.

