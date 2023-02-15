Star Wars: The Mandalorian Promo Recaps Previous Adventures Heading Into Season 3

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated chapters of the Star Wars Saga and one of the most highly-anticipated TV shows of 2023. In order to help fans get re-acquainted with The Mandalorian's journey thus far, Disney+ has released a new recap video, which takes us back through The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2, as well as Mando and Grogu's story arcs during The Book of Boba Fett!

Watch The Mandalorian recap video below, and get ready for the epic Season 3 to come!

As you can see above, this video recap of The Mandalorian is blessedly straightforward and simple: it teases us with some of epic-looking civil conflict between factions of Mandalorians (for control of the homeworld Mandalore), and then takes us back through all the events that led up to this point.

That journey inlcudes The Mandalorian Season 1's saga of Din Djarin first taking on the bounty hunter job of tracking down "Baby Yoda" only to form an attachement to Grogu that made him betray his clients and go on the run. We relive key moments of Grogu and Mando forming their father-son bond, and Grogu discovering his Force powers. That montage segues smoothly into Season 1's subplot of Mando trying to keep honorable standing within The Tribe of hardliners he belonged to. We get replay of the early Season 1 episode where Din Djarin is saved by The Tribe in battle; but from there we jump right into the Season 2 episode where Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and her Nite Owl warriors came to Mando's aid, leading him to Ahsoka Tano and other allies – like Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and former foe Fennic Shand. Of course, Amy Sedaris' junker mechanic Peli Motto has been along for the entire ride, as well.

The Mandalorian Season 3 recap video ends with a preview of what's coming in Season 3 – basically a sizzle reel montage of epic moments we've seen in The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer and TV spots.

What Is The Mandalorian Season 3 About?

(Photo: Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian co-creator Jon Favreau has given us the best tease about what The Mandalorian Season 3 will bring, with its story about trying to restore the homeworld of Mandalore:

"Well, we established in The Book of Boba Fett that there was an opportunity for The Mandalorian to be redeemed because he had transgressed against the Creed by removing his helmet," Favreau explained. "And among his group of Mandalorians, that is something that's not permitted. Now, we know that there are other groups of Mandalorians where they have different sets of rules. In The Clone Wars, we saw with Dave and also with the character that I voiced that the Mandalorians are very different there. And so these different groups are coming together and we're going to figure out... the Nexus point for all of those communities, of course, is their homeworld from which they're exiled, which is Mandalore."

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1st, only on Disney+.