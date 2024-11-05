LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer 75394 Set Deal Is On

Shortly after Star Wars Day 2024, LEGO launched a new Imperial Star Destroyer (75394) set in celebration of 25th anniversary of the LEGO x Lucasfilm partnership. It comes with 7 LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Darth Vader, Commander Praji, an Imperial Gunner, Imperial Navy Trooper, a Stormtrooper and a LEGO Star Wars 25th anniversary minifigure of Cal Kestis.

If you haven’t picked it up, now would be the best time since it was released thanks to a 20% discount that’s happening here at The Disney Store through November 10th. Use the code DISNEY25 or SHIPMAGIC at checkout to get free shipping on top of the 20% discount offer. The deal is part of a huge LEGO sale that includes several other fantastic LEGO Star Wars sets like the Millennium Falcon 75257, Creative Play Droid Builder 75392, Yavin 4 Rebel Base 75365, and more. You can shop the entire LEGO sale right here at The Disney Store while it lasts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The LEGO Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer set clocks in a 1555 pieces and features a foldout carry handle for flying, 2 spring-loaded shooters, and lift-off top panel and foldout side panels to view interior details like the bridge, command room, break room, armory, control panels and cargo box with thermal detonator elements.

LEGO Marvel X-Men: The X-Mansion (76294)

On a related note, the highly anticipated LEGO Marvell X-Men: The X-Mansion set is now available online here at LEGO priced at $329.99. Unfortunately, the LEGO Marvel Cerebro (5009015) set that came free with purchase sold out quickly, but don’t let that deter you. As you will see in our review, this is a must-have set for Marvel fans – especially those that are partial to the X-Men animated series.

The X-Mansion set will be packed with details like a Cerebro element, switchable Danger Room items, an exploding cupola, a motorcycle for Wolverine, as well tons of graphical nods to the X-Men franchise. As noted, it will also include a buildable Sentinel and 10 minifigures, 5 of which are all-new for this set. These figures include Professor X in his wheelchair, a new variation of Jean Grey, Gambit, Iceman and Bishop. There’s also Magneto, Storm, Wolverine, Cyclops, and Rogue.