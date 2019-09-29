New Report Breaks Down Secret Details of The Mandalorian’s Special Ship

Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be here before you know it this Fall, and fans are already lining up for Disney+ to make sure that they have it on day one. The titular character’s ship was discussed in detail today and fans were able to learn a ton more about the Razor Crest. IGN had a sit down with Dave Filoni to talk about his work on the series, The Clone Wars animated series, and what makes this new craft stand out among all the different space vehicles in the Star Wars mythos.

Mando’s new ride is called the Razor Crest and most of the styling is crafted after a sense of the character as a Western-influenced hero. That means there’s room for basically the pilot, his weapons, and any gear he needs to bring the bounty home dead or alive. That hook on the wall in the initial images tells a lot about the character and the minimalism at play with his missions.

Speaking of those objectives, many of the antagonists are probably going to take issue with The Mandalorian in this series if the trailers and stills released so far are to be believed. Dual controls will be there to maneuver around firefights and to lose enemies that might be giving chase. But if those people want a fight, they will get it from the main character with the ample weapons aboard his ship.

There are a lot of iconic crafts fans have seen in the Star Wars universe since the first film. There are Low Altitude Assault Transports from during the Clone Wars, Auzituck-class gunships, Slave I, X-wings and more. But, Filoni and the crew made sure thet the Razor Crest would share an uncommon similarity with some of the older ships from the original trilogy.

According to StarWars.com, The Mandalorian ship was manufactured as a practical model. Filoni told IGN how important that sort of pulp Western mindset was to the series overall. He began, “…When you’re dealing with Western tropes like Mandalorian does, which obviously is something that influenced George to make Star Wars, we’re all coming back around to the same ideas and influences. And I think as much as Star Wars, there were definitely Westerns that you watch and study just to get the right feeling for a gunslinger like Mando.”

Here’s the series synopsis for Star Wars: The Mandalorian:

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.”

The Mandalorian premieres on Disney+ on November 12th.