New Star Wars Black Series, TVC, and Retro Figures Celebrate The Prequels

The penultimate week of Disney / Lucasfilm's Gift the Galaxy product program for the 2023 holiday season is highlighted by three new releases in Hasbro's Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups. These releases are inspired by the prequel trilogy with a Retro mutipack of characters from The Phantom Menace along with a TVC Jango Fett and a Black Series C3-PO Battle Droid figure set from Attack of the Clones.

Official details about Hasbro's new Star Wars drops can be found below. Pre-orders for two of the three releases will go live tomorrow, December 13th at 10am PT / 1pm ET at the retailers listed, with the multipack arriving at a later date. This article will be updated with an official launch time when it becomes available.

STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK ($59.99): "Jedis Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi discover Anakin Skywalker, a young child unusually strong with the Force, while dealing with a massive invasion on Naboo and the re-emergence of the force of darkness known as the Sith. Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS action figures, this STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE MULTIPACK features premium design and five points of articulation across all figures. These 3.75-inch-scale figures are detailed to look like the Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, Queen Amidala, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks and battle droid characters as they appeared in STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. These figures feature classic Kenner branding, as well as packaging treated with a weathered look. Imagine the excitement of the '70s when the STAR WARS original trilogy had just begun. Includes 6 figures and 5 accessories." Coming exclusively to Target in Spring 2024.

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT ($24.99): "In the Republic's final years, proficient marksman Jango Fett was considered the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. He donned a sleek armored suit that concealed his scarred face. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT figure inspired by the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. This figure feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including his signature jetpack and two blasters with fire FX." Available for pre-order 12/13 at 1pm ET here at Entertainment Earth (Fan Channel Exclusive)

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES C-3PO (B1 BATTLE DROID BODY) & SUPER BATTLE DROID ($49.99): "STAR WARS fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS galaxy with this premium 6-inch STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES C-3PO (B1 BATTLE DROID BODY) & SUPER BATTLE DROID figure pack, inspired by the characters' appearances in STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES. When C-3PO loses his head in a Separatist droid factory, it's replaced with a battle droid's – leading to confusion in the colosseum during the Battle of Geonosis. Fans and collectors can display these fully articulated figures featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation in their collection. Includes 2 figures and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories." Available for pre-order 12/13 at 1pm ET exclusively at Hasbro Pulse.