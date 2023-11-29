Star Wars The Vintage Collection Phase II Clone Trooper 4-Pack Is Up For Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

You can build up your Star Wars The Vintage Collection trooper army in a big way thanks to this new 4-pack, which is inspired by the Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka. The set features unique helmet and suit deco on all four figures and includes an Ahsoka Loyalist Trooper and a 501st Legion Trooper.

The set was promoted as a Hasbro Pulse and shopDisney exclusive, but it's available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $54.99 at the time of writing. Ordering it at EE would be beneficial in this case because shopDisney won't be getting it until a later date and you can skip the Pulse Premium membership that Hasbro is locking this item behind. Just keep in mind that free US shipping at EE is triggered on orders $79+ using the code WINTER79 at checkout (you won't be charged until it ships in March). If it ends up being a mistake on EE's part, you'll be able to grab it here at shopDisney in the near future. UPDATE: EE has confirmed that it's not an error.

"By the end of the Clone Wars, nearly all clones had switched to improved armor, including variant forms used for troopers in specialized roles. A 501st clone trooper division pledged their loyalty to Ahsoka Tano with repainted helmets. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION PHASE II CLONE TROOPER 4-PACK inspired by the STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series. These figures feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes 4 figures and 6 entertainment-inspired accessories."

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Will Ahsoka Get a Season 2?



Deadline reported that "Ahsoka Season 2 is more of a reality in the conversation, though nothing is locked yet." Considering Ahsoka's ties with The Mandalorian and showrunner Dave Filoni's future film plans, it's pretty likely we'll be seeing the Ahsoka characters again. Before the SAG strike, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka) while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she would be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless."

Stay tuned for more updates about Ahsoka.