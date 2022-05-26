New Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Inquisitor Reva Figures, Black Series and Vintage Collection Cases, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series begins streaming on Disney+ this Friday, May 27th. As they have done with previous seasons of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, Disney and Lucasfilm are marking each new episode with new product releases in a weekly event they're calling Obi-Wan Wednesdays. It all kicked off yesterday with Funko Pops and LEGO sets, and now Hasbro is getting in on the action with new figures and cases in The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection lineups. If you're excited about the debut of Inquisitor Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi, this is going to be has the wave for you.

Fans can now pre-order their Reva action figures in three flavors: The Black Series Reva (Third Inquisitor – $24.99), The Vintage Collection Reva (Third Inquisitor – $14.99), and The Retro Collection Reva (Third Sister – $11.99). Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now with free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout. Inside that link you'll also find new Black Series, Vintage Collection, and Retro Collection cases.

Disney has also opened up pre-orders for a Retro Collection set that includes Kenner-style action figures of Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and Han Solo inspired by their appearance in A New Hope. You can pre-order the exclusive 6-pack here at shopDisney for $69.99.

While this may be the first official Obi-Wan Wednesdays event, it isn't the first drop from Hasbro that's inspired by the upcoming Disney+ series. As part of their Star Wars Day / May the 4th reveals, Hasbro also unveiled a new Obi-Wan Kenobi (Wandering Jedi) Black Series figure, a Darth Vader Electronic Helmet, and an Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber. We expect to see more Hasbro releases for Star Wars Celebration 2022, which runs from May 26th to May 29th. Stay tuned to our Gear section for all of the latest drops.

If you're unfamiliar Reva (Moses Ingram) is also known as The Third Sister – a former Jedi who is now working for Darth Vader as an Inquisitor tasked with eradicating the Jedi that survived Order 66. With Hayden Christensen returning to Star Wars and bringing Darth Vader with him, Ingram quickly had one of the most encompassing experiences of any Star Wars star and recalled the saga while speaking with ComicBook.com.

"She's a subordinate of Darth Vader. And so she aims to please, you know?" Ingram said of Reva. "She wants to be first out in front. She plays the offense and you know, Darth Vader is terrifying, the shoulders are so broad and the head is so big on that costume. It's intimidating, it's a little intimidating."

Disney describes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows:

"Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith" where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of "The Mandalorian," Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader."

Obi-Wan Kenobi will begin streaming on Disney+ May 27th.