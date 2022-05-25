Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Gets Its First Funko Pops

In the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, Ewan McGregor returns as the titular Jedi, years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. He'll be joined by prequel co-star Hayden Christensen, who will be back as Darth Vader. Needless to say, fan excitement to see these two back together on a Star Wars project is now at a fever pitch, and the Obi-Wan Wednesdays product release program is kicking off with the debut of the first Funko Pops based on the show.

The lineup includes Obi-Wan Kenobi (and a Deluxe Ben Kenobi on Eopie) and Darth Vader Pops of course, but it also includes Reva (Moses Ingram), one of the "fearsome" Inquisitors that have been charged with hunting down Jedi – with Obi-Wan being at the top of their most wanted list. Pre-orders for these Obi-Wan Kenobi Funko Pops are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code SPRINGFREE22 at checkout) and here on Amazon now. Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader will also be available as Pop Keychains.

The Obi-Wan Wednesdays program from Lucasfilm and Disney will see new products inspired by the Disney+ series revealed each Wednesday through June 29th. We expect to see new Funko Pops launch during most of these events, with reveals inspired by the events of each episode. We also expect to see plenty of Hasbro Black Series and Vintage collection releases, which kicked of recently with an Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series figure and Darth Vader Helmet / Obi-Wan Kenobi lightsaber Black Series replicas. Stay tuned to our Gear section for all of the latest Obi-Wan Wednesdays releases.

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire." Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere May 27th, 2022 on Disney+. The series stars Ewan McGregor, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Sung Kang, Moses Ingram, Indira Varama, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Rupert Friend, Simone Kessell and Benny Sadfie.