New Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV Spot Reveals Nick Nolte as an Ugnaught

The Star Wars franchise is finally making the leap to live-action television next week with the highly anticipated debut of The Mandalorian, finally set to make its debut on the Disney+ streaming service. The show is a star-studded affair with actors including Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, and the titular star himself, Pedro Pascal. But the cast list also included a surprising name despite his role being kept secret from the public. However, we now know just who Nick Nolte will be playing in the upcoming Star Wars series.

The latest TV spot for The Mandalorian includes the iconic voice of Nolte, revealing that the actor will be playing an Ugnaught. Check it out in the clip above, and stick around until the :44 second-mark to see Nolte in all of his glory.

It’s unclear if the series will portray this mysterious Ugnaught is a villain or a hero, and the Mandalorian himself will bot be strictly defined by these characteristics. According to Pascal, his role will straddle the line between the Light and Dark sides in the Star Wars galaxy.

“They separate good and evil so perfectly in the world of Star Wars. And in this one it’s like we’re way more at the center,” Pascal explained to the Associated Press. “We’re past those borders, and past those very, very linear, very specific lines of definition.”

Series producer Jon Favreau has spoken at length about his inspiration for the series, revealing that he’s channeling the tone of the original trilogy as established by Star Wars creator George Lucas. The two even spoke about the work being done on The Mandalorian, and Favreau revealed what advice he’s received about his first foray into the galaxy far, far away.

“We had a long talk with each other,” Favreau said to GQ Middle East. “One thing he said to me was, ‘Remember, Jon, the real audience for all stories and all myths is the kids that are coming of age,’ because he’s really a Joseph Campbell adherent.”

Favreau added, “We enjoy the stories as adults, but really, storytelling is about imparting the wisdom of the previous generations on to the children who are becoming adults, and giving them a context for how to behave and how to learn the lessons of the past without making the mistakes on their own. That’s the hope, that you can teach them how to avoid all the hardship but garner all the wisdom.”

The Mandalorian launches alongside Disney+ on November 12th.