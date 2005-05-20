Obi-Wan Kenobi Features Cameo By Surprising Star Wars Character

✖

We're talking spoilers for Obi-Wan Kenobi below! The first two episodes of the new Star Wars series on Disney+, Obi-Wan Kenobi, have fans loving what they're seeing. Beyond the return of Ewan McGregor as the title character, the series' plot and surprises have many cheering while watching. Central to the story of the film is the surprise appearance of young Princess Leia, with Obi-Wan off on a rescue mission to find her. After tracking her to the crime-ridden planet of Daiyu, Obi-Wan finds himself face to face with...well, a familiar face, and it's one Star Wars fans know well, Temuera Morrison.

As fans know, Morrison played Jango Fett in Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones where he also took on the role of...all of the clones. He would reprise that role in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, and has now done it again in Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the series, Obi-Wan arrives on the planet and heres a grumble from a nearby homeless person, one holding out a clone trooper helmet and asking if he has any spare credits. Considering Obi-Wan's extensive history within the Clone Wars, even leading many clones in battle, he certainly feels a huge amount of pity for the now discarded clone (The Empire having moved on to non-clone Stormtroopers in the current era).

To give this moment even more weight, right before he spots the clone, Obi-Wan says out loud (speaking to Qui-Gon Jinn), "If ever I needed guidance, Master, it's now." Immediately Morrison mumbles "Spare any credits? Help a veteran get a warm meal." It's a moment that allows Obi-Wan to become reconnected to his past, something he's literally buried in the desert on Tatooine and rejected for a decade. The cameo is one that has surprised Star Wars fans all over but it thematically carries a lot of weight for the series.

Morrison recently reprised his Boba Fett role again for The Book of Boba Fett TV series, the first Star Wars show of 2022 on the streaming service, but it's unclear when he might play that part again. The series hasn't officially been renewed for a second season but an appearance in The Mandalorian's next batch of episodes certainly seems possible, there's already plenty of crossover between the two.

McGregor and Morrison are joined in Obi-Wan Kenobi by Hayden Christiansen, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Maya Erskine, Sung Kang, Benny Safdie, Simone Kessell, Bonnie Piesse, Moses Ingram, and Indira Varma. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming now on Disney+.