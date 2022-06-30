Obi-Wan Kenobi: New Star Wars Filter Brings L0-LA59 to Life

Obi-Wan Kenobi came to an end last week and the series featured the return of fan-favorite characters Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen). There were also plenty of Star Wars newcomers featured in the series, including two droids who won over the hearts of fans quite quickly. NED-B was a loader droid who assisted Tala (Indira Varma) and The Path in their quest to hide Jedis from the Empire and L0-LA59 AKA Lola was the trusty little toy droid that belonged to young Princess Leia (Vivien Lyra Blair). This week, the official Instagram account for Star Wars shared a new filter that allows you to have a virtual Lola of your own.

"Now you can have your very own L0-LA59 droid! Start using the new AR filter now (link in @ObiWanKenobi bio). All episodes of #ObiWanKenobi are now streaming on @DisneyPlus," Star Wars wrote. Blair commented on the post with a bunch of heart emojis. You can check out the video below:

During a recent interview with EW, Varma revealed she was almost going to play Obi-Wan's love interest.

"There had already been different incarnations of the script and the storyline," Varma explained. "And I think, originally, she was going to be a love interest. [Deborah Chow and Joby Harold] They felt that it was maybe a bit clichéd where always the woman turns up and they fall in love or whatever. And it's more interesting that this is a woman with agency who is not just going to fall at the feet of Obi-Wan."

"We talked about several different versions of what her back story could be," Varma added. "They would talk about maybe she'd lost a child in a war and that she had therefore become disillusioned. She'd become an Imperial officer because she thought they were going to do good. There were all these storylines that were being bandied around."

Recently, Obi-Wan Kenobi director Deborah Chow explained why there probably won't be another season.

"You know, we always did conceive of this as a limited series," Chow explained to RadioTimes.com. "So it's not an adventure-of-the-week sort of story. It's one big story with a beginning, middle, and end. So I think this story was very much conceived to be its own standalone."

Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+.