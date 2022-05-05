Ewan McGregor Hints at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Connection in Obi-Wan Kenobi

✖

In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Ewan McGregor discussed the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. The series isn't set to release until later this month, but McGregor offered an interesting hint about the show, and a possible connection it might have to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. During the interview, McGregor talked up director Deborah Chow, and her knowledge of all the elements of the Star Wars canon. McGregor pointed out how Star Wars has expanded to encompass different mediums beyond film and television, and the way Chow is able to keep everything in sync.

"Luckily on this series we had Deborah Chow who was our amazing director, and she really knows -- because now Star Wars has become, it's the movies, but it's also TV shows, it's computer games, it's novels, it's cartoon books, comics, and all of the storylines have to sort of match up. You can't have some fact in the video game that doesn't match up to the movie. So, I would totally be out to sea but she was amazing at knowing all of that stuff and guiding the writers as well with that," said McGregor.

McGregor's comments might not mean that any direct connection will happen between the video games and the show, but fans have already noted that the Fortress Inquisitorius from Jedi: Fallen Order will appear in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The game and TV series do take place around the same timeframe, but it's impossible to say if we'll see any deeper connection. The Book of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian have both drawn characters from the Star Wars comics and animated shows, so it wouldn't be out of the question for Cal Kestis show up!

For now, Star Wars fans will just have to wait and see if Obi-Wan Kenobi will pull in other elements of the Star Wars canon. Either way, fans of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will definitely want to check out the series when it debuts on May 25th!

[H/T: ResetEra]