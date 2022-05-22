Star Wars: Brotherhood Author Confirms Cameo from Jedi: Fallen Order's Cal Kestis

✖

One of the most significant and beloved contributions to Star Wars canon in the last few years is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game follows inexperienced Jedi Cal Kestis as he tries to lay low after the events of Revenge of the Sith. Unfortunately, he reveals his force powers in public which leads a group of Inquisitors to hunt him down. While on the run, he attempts to complete his training, learn about the history of the Jedi, and much more. It's a pretty compelling story and one that has resonated with a lot of Star Wars fans after a lengthy break from narrative-driven Star Wars games.

Respawn's game has been referenced in a handful of other Star Wars projects, such as The Mandalorian, over the last few years, but fans recently spotted another one. A young Cal Kestis was believed to be spotted within Mike Chen's new book, Star Wars: Brotherhood. The book takes place prior to Revenge of the Sith and follows Anakin and Obi-Wan on yet another adventure. At one point in the story, a red-haired youngling is referenced, which led many to believe it was Kestis. Chen confirmed on Twitter that it is indeed the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order protagonist, because apparently there weren't any other red-headed younglings during that time. As of right now, Respawn has confirmed it's working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and it's believed we could see it as early as this week at Star Wars Celebration, but that hasn't been confirmed.

It's also heavily speculated that Cal Kestis may show up in the new Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+, as the character has yet to appear in live-action and some think that the timeline would align perfectly to allow the character to make his debut. Only time will tell if this ends up happening, but given Disney+'s Star Wars shows have had a ton of cameos, it wouldn't be totally shocking.

Do you hope Cal Kestis shows up in live-action anytime soon? Let me know in the comments below or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.