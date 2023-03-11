Poker Face Star Wants The Last of Us and Yellowjacket's Melanie Lynskey To Appear in Season 2

The season finale of Poker Face saw Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale being taken to her hometown of Atlantic City. After Charlie is framed for murder, she goes to see her estranged sister Emily for help. Emily was played by none other than Clea DuVall, who has a long history with Lyonne. The duo have been close friends ever since they played love interests in the 1999 teen comedy classic, But I'm a Cheerleader. DuVall recently spoke with TV Insider about her time on the show and revealed she wants to see another But I'm a Cheerleader alum in Poker Face's second season: Melanie Lynskey. Of course, Lynskey has been making waves lately for playing adult Shauna in Yellowjackets as well as her recent stint as Kathleen in The Last of Us.

"Yeah, I would love to see Melanie Lynskey join just to get the But I'm a Cheerleader trifecta," DuVall shared when asked who she'd like to see in Poker Face Season 2. "I mean that what's so cool about this show. It is fun to just see all these people [onscreen]. I'm really just trying to think of the people that we've known that would be fun to get to play with [and it's] Melanie."

When asked about a potential return of her own character, DuVall replied, "I mean, I think as an audience member, I wanna know more about Charlie and where she came from, like her personal history. So I think it would certainly make sense to have more Emily involved in that."

Have Any Guest Stars Been Confirmed For Poker Face Season 2?

Poker Face creator Rian Johnson and showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman recently revealed the second season hasn't been written yet, but Lyonne did tease a potential guest star while speaking with Variety. Lyonne mentioned her Orange Is the New Black co-star, Samira Wiley, is interested in appearing in the Peacock series.

"The only one that is coming to mind right now is Samira Wiley," Lyonne shared. "Samira came to the premiere and then we went out with friends after and it was just me and her and a few other people. And she was like, 'Just so you know, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah?' She was like, 'Yeah, I know sometimes ask me to do things, maybe I don't, but just so you know, this, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'OK, Samira!'"

The season finale of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock.