Poker Face: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Tease Season 2

The season finale of Poker Face was released on Peacock this week, and it teased some excitement for the upcoming second season. It looks like Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale will be on the run from a new villain, but not much else is known about the show's future. Recently, Lyonne spoke with USA Today alongside Poker Face creator Rian Johnson, and the duo teased what's to come in Season 2.

"Next year, we'll figure out a way, like this season, to make it all fresh," Johnson explained. "Safe to say, it won't be a repeat of Season 1." Lyonne added with a laugh, "I mean, I can't tell you anything because it doesn't exist yet. But it'll be very important to both of us that the quality of the work stays high. No one will phone it in." Johnson continued, "We know structurally that we want to very much keep this all in episodic case-of-the-week world."

Showrunners Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman recently spoke with Variety and gave their own teases about the second season.

"We certainly have ideas," Nora explained. "There's a lot of stuff we wanted to do in Season 1 that we kind of put aside and said, we love this, but we'll wait. The details are still being ironed out. It was such an early pickup, I don't think anybody expected it so soon. So it's a real exciting prospect." Lilla added, "We're so much more educated now on how to write this show and how to innovate on the form that I think when we go back and take a look at some of those worlds or characters or murders that we set aside, we might find fresh ways in. And we've seen this kind of formula works, messing around with different tones works, meeting new dastardly characters every week works. So I think we can go into Season 2 with a lot of confidence and a lot of creativity."

Who Will Guest Star in Season 2 of Poker Face?

Fans are curious to find out which big names will be joining Lyonne on her latest set of adventures in Poker Face Season 2. Recently, Lyonne spoke with Variety and teased one potential name for the next season: Samira Wiley. Of course, Lyonne and Wiley previously co-starred in Orange Is the New Black together.

"The only one that is coming to mind right now is Samira Wiley," Lyonne shared. "Samira came to the premiere and then we went out with friends after and it was just me and her and a few other people. And she was like, 'Just so you know, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah?' She was like, 'Yeah, I know sometimes ask me to do things, maybe I don't, but just so you know, this, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'OK, Samira!'"

The season finale of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock.