Poker Face: Natasha Lyonne Reveals Potential Season 2 Guest Star

The first season of Poker Face came to an end today, and the ten episodes featured an array of exciting guest stars. Poker Face has included appearances by Adrien Brody, Benjamin Bratt, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, Tim Blake Nelson, Tim Meadows, Nick Nolte, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Clea DuVall, Ron Perlman, and more. The Rian Johnson-created show has already been renewed by Peacock for a second season, and fans are curious to find out which big names will be joining Natasha Lyonne's Charlie Cale on her latest set of adventures. Recently, Lyonne spoke with Variety and teased one potential name for Season 2: Samira Wiley. Of course, Lyonne and Wiley previously co-starred in Orange Is the New Black together.

"The only one that is coming to mind right now is Samira Wiley," Lyonne shared. "Samira came to the premiere and then we went out with friends after and it was just me and her and a few other people. And she was like, 'Just so you know, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'Oh, yeah?' She was like, 'Yeah, I know sometimes ask me to do things, maybe I don't, but just so you know, this, I would do one of these.' And I was like, 'OK, Samira!'"

Which Poker Face Guest Star Was Natasha Lyonne Most Nervous To Meet?

The eighth episode of Poker Face, "The Orpheus Syndrome," was directed by Lyonne and featured veteran actors such as Nick Nolte and Cherry Jones. Nolte played Arthur in the episode, a character based on iconic visual effect artist Phil Tippet. During a recent interview with Variety, Lyonne admitted that she was shaking when she met Notle.

"Of all the Poker Face people, [Nolte's] the only person I was a little bit shaking when I first met," Lyonne revealed. "He swiftly handed me a copy of his memoir called Rebel. It was sort of like, 'You and me, we're just the same, kid.' And I was like, 'OK, in with Nolte! This is fun.' That was when I knew it was very important to have a deep and dark life experience, so that the big boys like that respect you right away. He and I had so much fun together."

The season finale of Poker Face is now streaming on Peacock.