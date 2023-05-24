Princess Leia's Dress From Star Wars and Batman's Batpod From The Dark Knight to Be Auctioned Off

If you're a fan of comic book and sci-fi memorabilia then a rare opportunity is about to present itself: a chance to own Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia dress from Star Wars: A New Hope, or the Batpod vehicle that Christopher Nolan debuted in The Dark Knight! Other items in Propstore's Memorabilia Live Auction that may catch the eye of geek culture collectors include: Peter Quill/Star-Lord's Helmet from Guardians of the Galaxy (1&2); Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) cracked hammer from Thor: Love & Thunder; the Evil Clown Doll from Poltergeist; and costumes from films like Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Gladiator, and The Big Lebowski.

"This year, Propstore's Los Angeles Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content including Princess Leia's Ceremonial Dress from the end of Star Wars which was once thought to be lost and the screen-matched "Evil" Clown who dragged Robbie under the bed in Poltergeist," Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO said in a statement. "Whether you're an advanced collector or you just learned it's possible to own items like these, we'll have over 1,400 original lots of prop costumes and more to choose from, representing over 500 of your favorite titles."

You can get full details about what's on display at Propstore's Memorabilia Live Auction (and how to watch), below!

Film and TV memorabilia worth over $12 million, will be auctioned by Propstore in a three-day auction from June 28th – 30th 2023.



Bids can be placed in online, over the phone, or via absentee bidding. In addition, in-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum on the first day of the event on June 28th. Top items to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include: Princess Leia's (Carrie Fisher) Screen-and-Photo Matched Ceremonial Dress from STAR WARS: EPISODE IV – A NEW HOPE (1977) , est. $1,000,000 – $2,000,000

Batman's (Christian Bale) Batpod from THE DARK KNIGHT (2008) AND THE DARK KNIGHT RISES (2012) , est. $1,000,000 – $2,000,000

Screen-Matched Evil Clown Doll from POLTERGEIST (1982) , est. $200,000 – $400,000

Peter Quill's (Chris Pratt) Light-Up "Star-Lord" Helmet from GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY (2014) , est. $100,000 – $200,000

Norris (Charles Hallahan) Spider Head-Thing from THE THING (1982) , est. $100,000 – $200,000

Rose DeWitt Bukater's (Kate Winslet) Sinking Coat from TITANIC (1997) , est. $100,000 – $200,000

General Maximus' (Russell Crowe) Screen-Matched Dress Cuirass from GLADIATOR (2000) , est. $80,000 – $160,000

Rick Deckard's (Harrison Ford) Screen-and-Photo Matched Costume from Voight Kampff and Batty Fight Scenes from BLADE RUNNER (1982) , est. $80,000 – $160,000

Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Distressed Costume with Glasses from HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002) , est. $75,000 – $150,000

Kevin Costner-Autographed Screen-Matched Ray Kinsella Baseball Glove and Related Materials from FIELD OF DREAMS (1989) , est. $70,000 – $140,000

Mario Kirner Collection: Jason Voorhees' (Kane Hodder) Screen-Matched Hockey Mask from FRIDAY THE 13TH PART VII: THE NEW BLOOD (1988) , est. $60,000 – $120,000

Jane Foster's (Natalie Portman) and Thor's (Chris Hemsworth) Cracked Mjolnir Hammer from THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER (2022) , est. $60,000 – $120,000

Andy Dufresne's (Tim Robbins) Distressed Rock Hammer from THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION (1994) , est. $50,000 – $100,000

Steve McQueen Production Company 1971 Husqvarna 400 Cross Motorcycle from SOLAR PRODUCTIONS est. $50,000 – $100,000

William Wallace's (Mel Gibson) Scottish Claymore Sword from BRAVEHEART (1995) , est. $50,000 – $100,000

Batman's (Michael Keaton) Batsuit Costume Display from BATMAN (1989) , est. $40,000 – $80,000

Al Pacino's Personal Hand-annotated Shooting Script from SCARFACE (1983) , est. $40,000 – $80,000

Achilles' (Brad Pitt) Shield from TROY (2004) , est. $30,000 – $60,000

Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Tom Cruise) F-14A Tomcat Model Miniature from TOP GUN (1986) , est. $8,000 -$16,000

The Dude's (Jeff Bridges) Screen-Matched Sunglasses from THE BIG LEBOWSKI (1998), est. $5,000 – $10,000 Propstore will hold a preview exhibition at their office facility in Valencia, California by appointment from May 29th to June 20th. The exhibition will feature over 80 lots, giving fans the opportunity to see props and costumes from the auction up close and ask questions to the specialists. Registration is now open at https://propstore.com/liveauction. Online proxy bids can be submitted from May 31st, 2023. In-room bidding will be open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum, Los Angeles on June 28th. Online and telephone bids can be placed across the whole event. Visit propstore.com/liveauction to make a viewing appointment.

Propstore's Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from Wednesday 28th to Friday 30th June 2023.