Solo: A Star Wars Story and Willow Star Shares Set Comparison Photos

The new Willow series on Disney+ is a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie of the same name, and the show has many connections to Star Wars. Not only is Willow a Lucasfilm project, but the original film's characters were created by George Lucas. The film was also directed by Ron Howard who went on to helm Solo: A Star Wars Story which was co-written by Jonathan Kasdan and Return of the Jedi scribe, Lawrence Kasdan. Now, Jonathan Kasdan is the showrunner of the new Willow series. In addition to those working behind-the-scenes, Willow and Solo also feature some of the same actors. Not only do both projects feature Warwick Davis (Weazel in Solo, Willow in Willow), but they also include Erin Kellyman (Enfys Next in Solo, Jade in Willow) and Joonas Suotamo (Chewbacca in Solo, The Scourge in Willow). Yesterday, Suotamo took to Instagram to share a sweet side-by-side of both sets.

"How it started vs how it's going (swipe left). Behind the scenes from #solo to #willow!" Suotamo wrote. "Ahhh I love this," Kellman commented. "Number 1 rule for us having pics together: my feet cannot touch the ground." The official account for Star Wars also responded, writing, "things we love to see: this." You can check out the post below:

Will Solo 2 Happen in Star Wars?

When Solo: A Star Wars Story hit theaters in 2018, it ended up being a flop by Star Wars standards. The movie made $392,924,807 worldwide, which is the lowest-grossing of the franchise. The film also earned a middling 69% critics score and 64% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, despite the mixed reactions, there are plenty of people out there who want to see sequel. ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Solo writer Lawrence Kasdan and producer Rob Bredow at the Willow premiere and asked about the possibility of a sequel.

"I love it. Bring it. That's what we want to hear. I had so much fun on Solo. And well, we have a number of people who worked on that show here today." Bredow said. "Jon Kasdan, Ron Howard. All of us love that world, love that team. I think it's happened before, right? The fans have brought things back, so I think it really is up to the fans what we do next."

"It's possible. Who knows. You can't predict." Kasdan added.

The first three episodes of Willow and Solo: A Star Wars Story are streaming on Disney+.