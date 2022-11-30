Solo Writer and Producer Address Fan Pleas For Sequel (Exclusive)

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a renaissance with their streaming offerings on Disney+. The studio has released a few series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor, as opposed to releasing films. We haven't gotten a new Star Wars film since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and fans have been wondering what's next on the film side of things. Taika Waititi and Kevin Feige are both developing films for the studio, but there hasn't been that much motion on them. Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof is also writing a film for the studio that doesn't have a director attached. Now, we're also hearing new information on a possible sequel for Solo: A Star Wars Story. ComicBook.Com's Jamie Jirak got the chance to attend the world premiere of Lucasfilm's upcoming Willow series, producer Rob Bredow and co-writer Lawrence Kasdan addressed fan pleas for the film to get a sequel.

"I love it. Bring it. That's what we want to hear. I had so much fun on Solo. And well, we have a number of people who worked on that show here today." Boredow said. "Jon Kasdan, Ron Howard. All of us love that world, love that team. I think it's happened before, right? The fans have brought things back, so I think it really is up to the fans what we do next."

"It's possible. Who knows. You can't predict." Kasdan added.

Andor is the most recent Star Wars series to hit Disney+. Diego Luna returns as one of the most interesting characters in the Star Wars universe, Cassian Andor. Back in May, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis got the chance to speak with Andor's leading man during Star Wars Celebration, and he reveals that after watching Andor you won't believe that Rouge One: A Star Wars Story was possible.

"The only thing I can say is you're going to see where he was five years before Rogue One, and you're not going to believe Rogue One was possible," Luna told us. "That's the idea, to see a transformation and an awakening. I can't tell you how that will be represented, you'll have to wait until the 31st of August. But it is about that, and it's about how much we're all capable of changing and transforming, and that's the beauty of storytelling. Not many times you start knowing the end, here you know what happens. It's not about, like, 'Oh this happened!' No, no, it's how it happened that matters. It's about the little details and what's in between lines and every layer of the character. Even though we are on a very epic kind of show and a huge spy adventure show, we're going to have time for intimacy. You're going to go deep into the character and the people around him. It's going to be interesting, I think, and it's going to be dark and fun and different from what you see out there now."

Andor is streaming exclusively on Disney+ now!

