‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Trailer Super Bowl: What We Know

Today could be the day that Star Wars fans finally get their first official look at the long-awaited Han Solo spinoff movie. Or it could be just another day spent waiting! But the odds are looking good…

Rumors have been swirling about the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story. But the latest crop seems promising, as a teaser for the actual trailer is expected to air during the Super Bowl on NBC, when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That teaser could promise a full reveal, with a trailer airing during Good Morning America on ABC.

Fans have long speculated when Disney and Lucasfilm would finally reveal footage from Ron Howard’s Star Wars movie. After rumors popped up a couple of weeks ago, an editor for IMAX confirmed that the trailer has been remastered for the large-scale format. At this point, it seems very likely that it will be attached to Disney sibling Marvel Studios upcoming Black Panther premiere.

But Lucasfilm makes a spectacle out of their trailers, premiering them at events like Star Wars Celebration or debuting first looks during events such as Monday Night Football or the Olympics. However, these trailer premieres are usually exclusive, and it seemed unlikely that Lucasfilm would share a crowded space at the Super Bowl, where other film studios premiere big trailers for upcoming releases.

A Super Bowl presence does seem likely, especially after Howard’s tease on social media.

Debuting the trailer during Good Morning America seems much more likely. After all, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War debuted during the show, with star Sebastian Stan appearing as a guest.

A teaser during the Super Bowl as preamble to the premiere on Good Morning America would be like Disney having its cake and eating it too; they could still kick off the marketing campaign during the biggest sporting event of the year, and also divert attention to a subsidiaries’ talk show where it will be the crown jewel of the broadcast.

The promotional blitz for Solo: A Star Wars Story will likely pick up in earnest, as the movie is less than four months away from premiering in theaters. It’s curious that Disney and Lucasfilm would wait until now to kickstart the ad campaign, but given the short amount of time between the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and the upcoming spinoff movie, they might not have had a huge choice.

Promo images and toy leaks have already spoiled some fans, but they’re still eager to get their first glimpse at footage from the upcoming movie, especially in the wake of the tumultuous production.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.