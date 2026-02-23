All 4 Tim Burton Veterans Officially Cast in Wednesday Season 3 (#1 Has Taken 33 Years To Reunite With Him)

Netflix has officially confirmed that Wednesday Season 3 has begun production, with cameras rolling on the next batch of episodes in Ireland as we speak. Much like the first two seasons of the hit show (Season 1 currently ranks as the most-watched English-language show in Netflix history), the series will not only expand the world of The Addams Family but also allow for series executive producer Tim Burton to reunite with some of his friends from previous movies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m so excited to be back for Season 3, and it’s great to be reunited with all of the original cast,” Burton said in a statement. “The addition of some dear friends and past collaborators of mine…makes this season extra special. I feel very lucky.”

Burton began using Wednesday as a place to reunite with some of his favorite performers with Season 1, when Christina Ricci (herself a former Wednesday Addams actress) appeared, reunited with him after their work together in Sleepy Hollow. Other high-profile stars that have appeared in Wednesday who previously worked with Burton on other films include Steve Buscemi (Barry Dort in Season 2, star of Burton’s Big Fish), Anthony Michael Hall (Edward Scissorhands), and Casper Van Dien (Sleepy Hollow). With the upcoming Wednesday Season 3, though, Burton will reunite with some of his biggest former collaborators, including one that’s three decades in the making.

Play video

4) Eva Green

One of the first of the frequent Tim Burton collaborators confirmed to appear in Wednesday Season 3, and who may have the biggest role of them all, is actress Eva Green. Though perhaps best known to some audiences for her role in Casino Royale, Green has previously worked with Burton on three major projects, starring as the witch Angelique Bouchard in his 2009 reboot of Dark Shadows, playing a trapeze artist in 2019’s Dumbo, as well as the titular character in Burton’s 2016 adaptation of Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.

For Wednesday Season 3, Green will take on the role of Ophelia Frump, the sister of Morticia Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones). Fans of the series should know this name well, as Wednesday has been seeding her eventual appearance in the series in a major way throughout all of Season 2. Not only has Morticia been open with Wednesday about her own similarities to her sister, not only in personality but their psychic abilities, but the Season 2 finale concluded with a dire warning from Ophelia, written in blood, “WEDNESDAY MUST DIE.”

3) Winona Ryder

Winona Ryder is one of the most frequent Tim Burton collaborators set to appear in Wednesday Season 3. Ryder made a household name for herself after starring in Burton’s second feature film, Beetlejuice, playing the role of Lydia Deetz, which she reprised in Burton’s 2024 sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. She also worked with Burton on 1990’s Edward Scissorhands, lent her voice to the 2012 stop-motion animated movie Frankenweenie, and even appeared in the music video for The Killers’ “Here with Me” (also directed by Burton).

According to the new video released by Netflix, Winona Ryder will be playing a character named “Tabitha” in Season 3 of Wednesday. It’s unclear how she fits into the new batch of episodes, as there’s been no real tease of the character so far. The video does include a bit of a tease, however, with the letter “B” appearing on the plate that confirms her character (with four other characters also including a “B”). It’s unclear what ties them altogether at this point, but some connection clearly exists.

2) Noah Taylor

Noah Taylor may have the shortest list of previous Tim Burton collaborations ahead of his debut in Wednesday Season 3, but he still worked with the director. Though Taylor only has one credit with Burton to his name, 2005’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, where he played Charlie’s dad, fans may recognize him from some of his other recent credits, like Game of Thrones and Paddington 2. According to the video released by Netflix, Taylor will be playing a character named Cyrus in the series, though it’s unclear what role he’ll play. Of note, his character shares a “B” on his nameplate in the Netflix video, just like Winona Ryder’s Tabitha.

1) Chris Sarandon

The longest reunion in the making for Tim Burton, that’s set to happen in Wednesday Season 3, is the return of Chris Sarandon. Prior to the new episodes for Netflix, Sarandon worked with Burton on The Nightmare Before Christmas, voicing Jack Skellington. Though Henry Selick technically directed the film (and Danny Elfman provided Jack’s singing voice), the film was produced by Burton and was based on his original poem. Sarandon would go on to reprise his role, voicing the character for decades, returning for video games like Kingdom Hearts and a slew of Disneyland Halloween events. Burton and Sarandon reuniting on Wednesday marks their first time together since 1993.

Sarandon is set to play a mysterious character named “Balthazar” in the new season of Wednesday. Though nothing is known about his role in the new season, his place in the announcement video is a curious one, as his name is revealed on a bottle of wine, which is seated next to a second bottle of wine that only has a question mark across it. It could be possible that Sarandon’s “Balthazar” has a spouse or co-star with whom the series isn’t ready to reveal, which wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Wednesday as a series. Some have theorized that Sarandon might be playing a deceased character, since a “Cousin Balthazar” was mentioned in the 1991 film, his funeral being where Morticia and Gomez first met; this remains unconfirmed.