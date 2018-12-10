‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Score Was Disqualified From Oscars

As the calendar moves towards the end of the year, Oscars buzz is beginning to pick up. The Academy has started sifting through potential nominees in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories, disqualifying those who don’t meet their requisites. Solo: A Star Wars Story, the latest entry into the Star Wars franchise is one of the four movies to have been disqualified.

According to Variety, the score — from John Powell with themes by John Williams — was cut from the list of potential nominees after it was submitted too late, not meeting the Academy’s November 15 deadline for submissions.

The report also lists Green Book, Mandy, and The Other Side of the Wind as properties who had their score rejected. The Academy’s score-vetting process wraps up this Tuesday with a shortlist set be unveiled by the annual awards show on December 17.

Solo featured the Star Wars debut of actors Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover. Ehrenreich previously reflected on the time he received the call that he had been cast as the iconic smuggler Han Solo.

“I got the call, I was just on the street, and I called my family, I told them, but, all my friends, I couldn’t tell anyone really, it wasn’t even going to be announced for three months,” the actor shared in a featurette when asked by director Ron Howard how he responded to earning the role. “And so I didn’t know what to do, but I felt I should do something. So I went to the beach by myself and walked around and there was the pier there so I went to the pier and I said, ‘I guess I’ll ride a ride,’ so I just rode a rollercoaster by myself.”

“I told my nana and I was like, ‘You can’t tell anybody,’ and she was like, ‘Okay,’ and then I called her a week later and she was like, ‘Everyone’s thrilled!’” Ehrenreich joked.

Solo: A Stars Wars Story is now available on home media. The 91st Academy Awards air on Sunday, February 24, 2019, beginning at 7:00 pm Central. The ceremony will be telecast on ABC.