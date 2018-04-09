‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Teaser Reveals New Footage

Lucasfilm and Disney have released new footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story in a new teaser for the full trailer releasing tonight.

The teaser features new footage from the film, which is a prequel telling the story of young Han Solo in the Star Wars universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look at the video above.

Solo: A Star Wars Story sees young Han Solo, played by Alden Ehrenreich, embarking on a series of adventures through the underworld of the Star Wars universe. Along the way, Solo will meet his future co-pilot Chewbacca for the first time and have his first run-in with Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. Rumors suggest we may even see the famous game of chance where Solo won the Millennium Falcon away from Calrissian.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is directed by Ron Howard, but Howard only joined the film after original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project. An actor in the film who chose to remain anonymous recently detailed what that transition was like.

“Phil and Chris are good directors, but they weren’t prepared for Star Wars,” the source told Vulture. “After the 25th take, the actors are looking at each other like, ‘This is getting weird.’ [Lord and Miller] seemed a bit out of control. They definitely felt the pressure; with one of these movies, there are so many people on top of you all the time. The first assistant director was really experienced and had to step in to help them direct a lot of scenes.

“When [Howard] came on, he took control and you could feel it. He got respect immediately. He’s really confident. A really easy guy to work with.”

Miller suggested that this account of what happened on the Solo set shouldn’t be believed, but the end result is the same either way. Fans will be able to see the final film when Solo: A Star Wars Story opens over Memorial Day weekend. The film is currently projected to make $150 million in its first weekend.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th. The Skywalker Saga continues in Star Wars: Episode IX, opening on December 20, 2019. Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is said to be working on a new trilogy of Star Wars movies apart from the Skywalker Saga, and Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff are also said to be working on their trilogy of Star Wars movies.