Star Tours Adds New Scenes from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Earlier this year Lucasfilm and Disney Parks announced yet another new addition to the remixable theme park attraction Star Tours. With the theatrical release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the conclusion of the Skywalker saga, planets and character from that film have made their way onto the ride and are now available to be visited when guests board the ride at Disney Land and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Featuring the new locations of Kef Bir, Exogol, and an appearance by Billy Dee Williams as Lando from the film, you can check out a video of the new additions in the player above.

Spoilers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker below!

The first of the new planets that guests can visit is the ocean moon of Kef Bir, which lies close enough to the forest moon of Endor for a shoutout from C3-PO. On the planet, guests’ ship will fly through the ocean and into the ruins of the second Death Star where they encounter a dianoga, the one eye’d beast from the trash compactor. Between this and the next location, Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian sends a message preparing the ship to arrive on Exogol in the midst of the battle between the Resistance and the Final Order’s Star Destroyers from the final act of the new film.

Surprinsingly there were a few planets left off of the ride for the time being that also made their Star Wars debut in The Rise of Skywalker. The jungle planet Ajan Kloss is prominently featured in the film as the new base of operations for The Resistance and the planet where Leia is training Rey as a jedi. There’s also the icy mountain planet Kijimi home to Poe Dameron’s old flame Zorii Bliss and micro-droid repairman Babu Frik. In addition the desert planet Pasaana makes its debut including The Festival of the Ancestors as celebrated by the Aki-Aki. It’s possible these planets were skipped over so they can be added later down the line.

For the time being it would appear that these new locations are locked on the ride, and will always be visited by guests when they step onto Star Tours as part of a promotion for the new film. Eventually this lock will be removed though, bringing back all of the potential planet possibilities for the ride and delivering as many as 700 different combinations in the event that ride is truly randomized. Other planets from the films that can be visited include Naboo, Tatooine, Hoth, Jakku, Coruscant, Geonosis, and Crait, plus appearances by Han Solo, Darth Vader, Yoda, BB-8, and many more.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters.