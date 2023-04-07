Ezra Bridger Live-Action Actor Eman Esfandi Reacts to Star Wars: Ahsoka Trailer Debut

The Star Wars: Ahsoka teaser trailer revealed our first (fleeting) look at actor Eman Esfandi as the live-action version of Ezra Bridger, the Jedi-in-training who is a main character of the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Ezra's story has been one of the most pivotal dangling cliffhangers in Star Wars canon (more on that below), but that resolution is quickly coming in the Ahsoka Disney+ series.

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney+)

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Disney+)

After Ahsoka's big promotional debut at Star Wars Celebration, Eman Esfandi weighed in with his thoughts on joining the Star Wars Universe in this pivotal role!

"It was an absolute joy and honor to play a live-action hologram of such a beloved character," Esfandi wrote in a tweet. "#EzraBridger aka Spectre-6, Jabba the Hut, & everyone's favorite blueberry!! Thanks for the fun @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #Ahsoka #StarWars @DisneyPlus May the Force be with you all 🙏🏾".

It was an absolute joy and honor to play a live-action hologram of such a beloved character. #EzraBridger aka Spectre-6, Jabba the Hut, & everyone’s favorite blueberry!! Thanks for the fun @dave_filoni @Jon_Favreau #Ahsoka #StarWars @DisneyPlus

May the Force be with you all 🙏🏾 https://t.co/78ykVldE0P — Eman Esfandi (@EmanEsfandi) April 7, 2023

Who Is Star Wars' Ezra Bridger?

Ezra Bridger was the main character of the Star Wars Rebels series. Ezra was a Force-sensitive boy from the Outer Rim planet of Lothal. After his parents were jailed for speaking against the Empire, Ezra was left as an orphan; in 5 BBY, while Cassian Andor was joining the Rebel Alliance as a spy, Ezra was falling under the wing of former Jedi Kanan Jarrus and joining the Spectres, one of the earliest cells of what would become the Rebel Alliance.

As Ezra grew in power with his Force abilities, he also struggled with the pull of the dark side – including some influence from Maul. However, it was the Imperial commander Grand Admiral Thrawn who proved the greatest threat to the Spectres and the Rebellion; the Spectres eventually reached a tragic stalemate in their battle against Thrawn, when Ezra used his Force powers to commune with a pod of Purrgil space whales, and had them bind Thrawn to his own Star Destroyer, before being warped into the far reaches of hyperspace.

The New Republic era of Star Wars (The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka) has made it clear that Thrawn returns from wherever he was lost in space, and is now positioned to be the "Heir to the Empire." How Ezra's story fits into Thrawn's return is one of the most pivotal questions hanging over Ahsoka – as is the question of which side of the Force Ezra is now strongest with (light... or dark).

Star Wars: Ahsoka will stream on Disney+ in August.