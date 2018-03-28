‘Star Wars Rebels’ Star Hopes Ezra Bridger Will Return

The series finale of Star Wars Rebels brought with it serious amounts of excitement and emotion, with one of the final moments in the episode showing Ezra Bridger jump into hyperspace aboard a ship without the protection of windshields. Many thought the character couldn’t survive the exposure to outer space, but the voice behind Ezra, Taylor Gray, is hoping his Jedi could make a comeback.

“I think it was a great sacrificial ending and it wrapped up the story; Lothal is safe and Ezra became whole as a Jedi and learned the way of the Jedi through selflessness,” Gray shared with Hidden Remote of his character’s fate. “I have high hopes for him to return – he’s grown into a formidable Jedi and we know he’s out there somewhere amongst the Purrgil in deep space.”

One of the joys of the series was that, rather than focusing on one specific main character, it was the entirety of the Ghost crew and their dynamic that created the compelling storylines. Gray expressed that, out of everything he accomplished with the series, it was the experiences with his cast members that he’ll cherish the most.

“I enjoyed working with the cast and crew so much, we had a terrific group of people and it was such a fun environment every recording,” Gray pointed out. “The events when we would interact with fans were/are also so cool. It’s nice to hear the sentiments of the people watching and exchange stories about Star Wars and our characters, it’s amazing how much people cared for it. I feel very grateful to have had the experience.”

The final moments of the finale featured Sabine and Ahsoka heading into space to locate Bridger, with Star Wars Rebels producer Dave Filoni confirming that both Ezra and Thrawn survived the ordeal.

“I thought a lot about that… It’s one of those things that you go ‘Oh boy, I love the idea of an end credits scene!’” Filoni revealed about including a teaser involving the characters on Rebels Recon. “But as tempting as that is, I [decided that] if I cover that, then I want to do it right, and I don’t want to commit to things right now because things might change. So I have a lot of theories about it and what I think happens and where they are. I’ll say this much: they’re not dead. Both of them survive, both Ezra and Thrawn I would say survive it.”

When we’ll see Ezra again or in what format remains to be seen, so fans will have to stay tuned.

