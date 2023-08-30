Star Wars: Ahsoka Black Series Figure Lineup Wave 2 Is On Sale Now

Following the first wave of Star Wars: Ahsoka The Black Series action figures and lightsaber replicas earlier this month, Hasbro teamed up with ComicBook.com to exclusively reveal more of the must-have figures in the lineup. This includes Ezra Bridger, Chopper, Professor Huyang, HK-87 Assassin Droid, Marrok, Morgan Elsbeth. There is also a new Sabine Wren electronic helmet and Vintage Collection releases. Everything you need to know can be found right here.

"When can I pre-order these awesome figures?" is usually a good place to start, and we can tell you that your first opportunity will happen tomorrow, August 30th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, pre-orders are expected to launch here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon. Below you'll find additional details about each release followed by a gallery of images. Direct pre-order links for each item will be added after the launch. It's a fun wave, and we're especially excited to see figures based on fan-favorite droids Huyang (David Tennant) and Chopper (Dave Filoni) as well as the mysterious new inquisitor Marrok. UPDATE: Direct links added.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in https://www.comicbook.com/category/star-wars-ahsoka/Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now. You can keep up with the latest news about the show right here.