Star Wars: Ahsoka Disney+ Subscriber Early Access Merch Event Is Live

Star Wars: Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+, and U.S. subscribers have a perk that they can take advantage of starting today, August 23rd and concluding on September 1st. During this window, subscribers will have early access to highly anticipated toys, apparel, and collectibles inspired by the show. Note that the merch will only be available to Disney+ primary profiles in the U.S. that have been verified as 18 and older. If you meet all of the requirements, simply visit the shopDisney Star Wars page during the special access window and login with your Disney+ credentials to score your gear.

Highlights include the Ahsoka Legacy Saber Set ($319.99), the Ahsoka pullover hoodie ($34.99 – $54.99), a Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Interactive Remote Control Astromech Droid toy ($99.99), an Ahsoka bust ($130), a Loungefly mini-backpack ($88), and this Ahsoka mug ($19.99). If you’re game for that awesome Lightsaber and Shoto Saber set, we highly suggest grabbing it while you can. It might not survive the early access window.

Keep in mind that there are other, recently unveiled Star Wars: Ahsoka items to consider. An more affordable alternative to the Ahsoka Legacy Saber set is the Black Series Force FX Elite Ligthstaber replica that Hasbro recently launched, though it only includes one blade as opposed to two in the shopDisney set. Hasbro also released a Chatter Back Chopper animatronic toy (Amazon) that’s cheaper and more interactive that the shopDisney version. Finally, we expect to see a collection of new Funko Pops for the Star Wars: Ahsoka launch on the 23rd. If that happens, you’ll find the details right here.

What Is Star Wars: Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering in August on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm’s creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is streaming on Disney+ now. You can sign up for a Disney+ subscription right here.