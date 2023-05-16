Star Wars: Ahsoka Actor Addresses Sabine Wren Using a Lightsaber in New Series

Ahsoka star Natasha Liu Bordizzo is opening up about Sabine Wren's lightsaber. Bordizzo steps into the role of the Mandalorian warrior who was part of the Ghost crew in Star Wars Rebels. Ahsoka ootage that screened exclusively for those in attendance at Star Wars Celebration London showed Sabine wielding a green-bladed lightsaber. That's an odd weapon for a Mandalorian warrior, though Sabine did train with the Darksaber before handing it over to Bo-Katan Kryze. Swinging a lightsaber requires some special training for the actor as well. Bordizzo spoke to Empire about her training for Ahsoka in the British magazine's latest issue.

"I'm just really glad that's out there," Bordizzo said. "It's been really hard talking about my fight-training without talking about the fact that it's 'saber-training, which is literally all I've been doing for so long. The Mandalorian [physicality] is very Western, and then the 'saber style is very samurai-influenced. Trying to embody those two things – sometimes one right after the other – in the choregraphy was super interesting, because they're such different modes of being. I really had fun with the journey of trying to master both."

Is Sabine Wren using Ezra Bridger's lightsaber in Ahsoka?

Ezra Bridger, another Star Wars Rebels character who is appearing in Ahsoka, once wielded a green-bladed lightsaber himself. Some wonder if that's the lightsaber Sabine is holding.

"What can I tease?" Bordizzo said, avoiding spoilers. "It's just part of her journey. Not just the 'saber itself, but what comes with that, and what that means, and what mindset it takes to wield that weapon."

Natasha Liu Bordizzo's training for Ahsoka

Speaking to ComicBook.com at Star Wars Celebration London, Bordizzo spoke further about how she trained to play Ahsoka's rebel Mandalorian. "It took a very long time," Bordizzo shared. "It took months and months and I'm so glad we had the time because it would have sucked to come in late and then try to rush to be at the level that I wanted to be at. So it took a long time and I think that the hardest part was probably just doing it justice because you just don't want it to not be anything but awesome. So reaching that level physically takes its time. If we get Season 2, I'm training from now, the minute it's announced, that I'll be like back in that, I love it."

Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Hayden Christensen, Eman Esfandi, Ivanna Sakhno, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Genevieve O'Reilly, Diana Lee Inosanto, and Lars Mikkelsen. The Star Wars series premieres on Disney+ in August.